Portimao: 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings

Portimao: New 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings

26 Mar 2023
Francesco Bagnaia

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 1 of 21.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)37 
2^3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)25(-12)
3NAMarco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)16(-21)
4^4Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)15(-22)
5˅1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)15(-22)
6^3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)12(-25)
7˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)11(-26)
8NABrad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)10(-27)
9˅7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)9(-28)
10NAFabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-29)
11˅8Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-30)
12NAAlex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)6(-31)
13NAJoan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-32)
14NATakaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)4(-33)
15NAAugusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*3(-34)
16˅9Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)3(-34)
17NAFranco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-35)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as after the Sprint race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

 

Enea Bastianini has suffered a fracture to his shoulder after being taken out by Luca Marini's fallen Ducati in the Sprint race, while Joan Mir has a long lap penalty to serve this afternoon for colliding with Fabio Quartararo.

GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro was ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident. An airfence was added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.

Bastianini and Espargaro are set to miss next weekend's Argentine round as well.

KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.

 