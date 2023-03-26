Portimao: 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 37 2 ^3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 25 (-12) 3 NA Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 16 (-21) 4 ^4 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 15 (-22) 5 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 15 (-22) 6 ^3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 12 (-25) 7 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 11 (-26) 8 NA Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 10 (-27) 9 ˅7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 9 (-28) 10 NA Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 (-29) 11 ˅8 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-30) 12 NA Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 6 (-31) 13 NA Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-32) 14 NA Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 4 (-33) 15 NA Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 3 (-34) 16 ˅9 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 (-34) 17 NA Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2 (-35)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as after the Sprint race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

Enea Bastianini has suffered a fracture to his shoulder after being taken out by Luca Marini's fallen Ducati in the Sprint race, while Joan Mir has a long lap penalty to serve this afternoon for colliding with Fabio Quartararo.

GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro was ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident. An airfence was added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.

Bastianini and Espargaro are set to miss next weekend's Argentine round as well.

KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.