Portimao: New 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 1 of 21.
|Portimao: 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|37
|2
|^3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|25
|(-12)
|3
|NA
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|16
|(-21)
|4
|^4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|15
|(-22)
|5
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|15
|(-22)
|6
|^3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|12
|(-25)
|7
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|11
|(-26)
|8
|NA
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|10
|(-27)
|9
|˅7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|9
|(-28)
|10
|NA
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-29)
|11
|˅8
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-30)
|12
|NA
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|6
|(-31)
|13
|NA
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-32)
|14
|NA
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|4
|(-33)
|15
|NA
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|3
|(-34)
|16
|˅9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|3
|(-34)
|17
|NA
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-35)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as after the Sprint race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
Enea Bastianini has suffered a fracture to his shoulder after being taken out by Luca Marini's fallen Ducati in the Sprint race, while Joan Mir has a long lap penalty to serve this afternoon for colliding with Fabio Quartararo.
GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro was ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident. An airfence was added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.
Bastianini and Espargaro are set to miss next weekend's Argentine round as well.
KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.