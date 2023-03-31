2023 MotoGP Argentina, Termas - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1'39.207s 18/20 335k 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.284s 18/18 336k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.301s 18/20 334k 4 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.376s 18/19 333k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.403s 18/19 334k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.421s 16/17 334k 7 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.426s 15/18 333k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.489s 15/16 334k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.493s 15/20 335k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.544s 17/18 337k 11 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.595s 16/17 335k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.719s 17/19 331k 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.787s 19/20 333k 14 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.830s 15/17 333k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.909s 17/19 334k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.057s 19/19 332k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.129s 16/18 331k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.458s 18/19 331k

* Rookie



Official Termas de Rio Hondo MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 37.683s (2014)

Fastest race lap:

Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 39.019s (2015)

Maverick Vinales leads an Aprilia one-two during opening practice for the MotoGP of Argentina at Termas de Rio Hondo, ahead of Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin.

Light rain during the previous Moto2 session had cleared in time for MotoGP FP1, but with more moisture forecast there was a sense of urgency to finish FP1 in the top ten in case of an afternoon downpour.

Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli surprised by heading Aprilia's 2022 winner Aleix Espargaro at the midway stage of the 45mins on the rarely used circuit, which nonetheless looked much cleaner than in past years.

Espargaro's team-mate Vinales then took over, before Portimao podium finisher Marco Bezzecchi was the first to dip under the 1m 40s mark with 8mins to go - kicking off a mini-qualifying session that ended with Vinales back on top.

The Spaniard stopped at the end of the session, possibly due to a lack of fuel.

Takaaki Nakagami was a surprise fourth for LCR Honda, with Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) completing the top six.

Double Portimao winner Francesco Bagnaia was tenth for Ducati while the likes of a frustrated Fabio Quartararo (Monster Yamaha) must hope the dry weather holds if they are to avoid a trip to Qualifying 1 on Saturday morning.

Alex Rins, who has been given one of Marc Marquez's newer Honda chassis for this weekend, was the only faller, at turn 1 with 15mins to go, while he was holding seventh place.

Hero to Zero for Marc Marquez | Crash MotoGP Podcast Ep82 Video of Hero to Zero for Marc Marquez | Crash MotoGP Podcast Ep82

Four riders are missing Argentina due to injuries at last weekend’s Portimao season-opener: Pol Espargaro, Enea Bastianini, Miguel Oliveira and Marc Marquez.

Bastianini, Oliveira and Marquez hope to return for round three in COTA but Espargaro’s injuries are set to see him sidelined for at least several more events. There are no replacement riders this weekend but Espargaro will be replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger next time out.



Aleix Espargaro gave Aprilia its first and so far only MotoGP victory in last year’s Termas de Rio Hondo race ahead of Jorge Martin, who was also caught up in the Marquez-Oliveira clash and is riding with a broken toe this weekend.

Unlike last weekend's Portimao season-opener, which was preceded by a winter test, there has been no MotoGP action at Argentina since last year's grand prix.