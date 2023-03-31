2023 MotoGP Argentina, Termas - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the MotoGP of Argentina at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 21 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 MotoGP Argentina, Termas - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|1'39.207s
|18/20
|335k
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.284s
|18/18
|336k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.301s
|18/20
|334k
|4
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.376s
|18/19
|333k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.403s
|18/19
|334k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.421s
|16/17
|334k
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.426s
|15/18
|333k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.489s
|15/16
|334k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.493s
|15/20
|335k
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.544s
|17/18
|337k
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.595s
|16/17
|335k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.719s
|17/19
|331k
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.787s
|19/20
|333k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.830s
|15/17
|333k
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.909s
|17/19
|334k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.057s
|19/19
|332k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.129s
|16/18
|331k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.458s
|18/19
|331k
* Rookie
Official Termas de Rio Hondo MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 37.683s (2014)
Fastest race lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 39.019s (2015)
Maverick Vinales leads an Aprilia one-two during opening practice for the MotoGP of Argentina at Termas de Rio Hondo, ahead of Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin.
Light rain during the previous Moto2 session had cleared in time for MotoGP FP1, but with more moisture forecast there was a sense of urgency to finish FP1 in the top ten in case of an afternoon downpour.
Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli surprised by heading Aprilia's 2022 winner Aleix Espargaro at the midway stage of the 45mins on the rarely used circuit, which nonetheless looked much cleaner than in past years.
Espargaro's team-mate Vinales then took over, before Portimao podium finisher Marco Bezzecchi was the first to dip under the 1m 40s mark with 8mins to go - kicking off a mini-qualifying session that ended with Vinales back on top.
The Spaniard stopped at the end of the session, possibly due to a lack of fuel.
Takaaki Nakagami was a surprise fourth for LCR Honda, with Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) completing the top six.
Double Portimao winner Francesco Bagnaia was tenth for Ducati while the likes of a frustrated Fabio Quartararo (Monster Yamaha) must hope the dry weather holds if they are to avoid a trip to Qualifying 1 on Saturday morning.
Alex Rins, who has been given one of Marc Marquez's newer Honda chassis for this weekend, was the only faller, at turn 1 with 15mins to go, while he was holding seventh place.
- Jonas Folger to replace Pol Espargaro
- Aleix: Pol ‘very lucky, a rider cannot hit the wall like this’
- Alex Rins gets Marc Marquez's chassis for Argentina
Four riders are missing Argentina due to injuries at last weekend’s Portimao season-opener: Pol Espargaro, Enea Bastianini, Miguel Oliveira and Marc Marquez.
Bastianini, Oliveira and Marquez hope to return for round three in COTA but Espargaro’s injuries are set to see him sidelined for at least several more events. There are no replacement riders this weekend but Espargaro will be replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger next time out.
Aleix Espargaro gave Aprilia its first and so far only MotoGP victory in last year’s Termas de Rio Hondo race ahead of Jorge Martin, who was also caught up in the Marquez-Oliveira clash and is riding with a broken toe this weekend.
Unlike last weekend's Portimao season-opener, which was preceded by a winter test, there has been no MotoGP action at Argentina since last year's grand prix.