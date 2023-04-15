2023 COTA Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Saturday's Americas MotoGP Sprint race at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21.
|Americas MotoGP SPrint: New World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|54
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|53
|(-1)
|3
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|35
|(-19)
|4
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|33
|(-21)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|32
|(-22)
|6
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|29
|(-25)
|7
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|27
|(-27)
|8
|˅2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|26
|(-28)
|9
|^3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|22
|(-32)
|10
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|(-33)
|11
|^2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|18
|(-36)
|12
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|18
|(-36)
|13
|˅2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|18
|(-36)
|14
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|8
|(-46)
|15
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-47)
|16
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-47)
|17
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|6
|(-48)
|18
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|5
|(-49)
|19
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-49)
|20
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|2
|(-52)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie