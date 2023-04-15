2023 COTA Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
15 Apr 2023
Marco Bezzecchi, Grand Prix of the Americas, 15 April

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Americas MotoGP Sprint race at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21.

Americas MotoGP SPrint: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)54 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)53(-1)
3=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)35(-19)
4=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)33(-21)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)32(-22)
6^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)29(-25)
7^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)27(-27)
8˅2Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)26(-28)
9^3Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)22(-32)
10˅1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)21(-33)
11^2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)18(-36)
12˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)18(-36)
13˅2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)18(-36)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*8(-46)
15=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)7(-47)
16=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-47)
17=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)6(-48)
18^1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)5(-49)
19˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-49)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)2(-52)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84

 

 