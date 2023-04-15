Americas MotoGP SPrint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 54 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 53 (-1) 3 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 35 (-19) 4 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 33 (-21) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 32 (-22) 6 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 29 (-25) 7 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 27 (-27) 8 ˅2 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 26 (-28) 9 ^3 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 22 (-32) 10 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 (-33) 11 ^2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 18 (-36) 12 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 18 (-36) 13 ˅2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 18 (-36) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 8 (-46) 15 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 7 (-47) 16 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-47) 17 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 6 (-48) 18 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 5 (-49) 19 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-49) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 2 (-52)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie