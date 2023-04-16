2023 Americas MotoGP, Austin: New World Championship standings

16 Apr 2023
Race start, Alex Rins, Francesco Bagnaia, Sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 15 April

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21.

Americas MotoGP: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)64 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)53(-11)
3^6Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-17)
4^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)45(-19)
5˅2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)44(-20)
6^7Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)38(-26)
7^5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)34(-30)
8˅4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)33(-31)
9˅2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)30(-34)
10=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)29(-35)
11˅5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)29(-35)
12˅4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)26(-38)
13˅2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)18(-46)
14^4Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)16(-48)
15˅1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*14(-50)
16^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)13(-51)
17˅2Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)7(-57)
18˅2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-57)
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-59)
20NAMichele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-59)
21NAJonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)4(-60)
22˅2Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)2(-62)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

