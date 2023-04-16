2023 Americas MotoGP, Austin: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21.
|Americas MotoGP: New World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|64
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|53
|(-11)
|3
|^6
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-17)
|4
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|45
|(-19)
|5
|˅2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|44
|(-20)
|6
|^7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|38
|(-26)
|7
|^5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|34
|(-30)
|8
|˅4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|33
|(-31)
|9
|˅2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|30
|(-34)
|10
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|29
|(-35)
|11
|˅5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|29
|(-35)
|12
|˅4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|26
|(-38)
|13
|˅2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|18
|(-46)
|14
|^4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|16
|(-48)
|15
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|14
|(-50)
|16
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|13
|(-51)
|17
|˅2
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-57)
|18
|˅2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-57)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-59)
|20
|NA
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-59)
|21
|NA
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|4
|(-60)
|22
|˅2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|2
|(-62)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie