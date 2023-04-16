Americas MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 64 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 53 (-11) 3 ^6 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-17) 4 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 45 (-19) 5 ˅2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 44 (-20) 6 ^7 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 38 (-26) 7 ^5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 34 (-30) 8 ˅4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 33 (-31) 9 ˅2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 30 (-34) 10 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 29 (-35) 11 ˅5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 29 (-35) 12 ˅4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 26 (-38) 13 ˅2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 18 (-46) 14 ^4 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 16 (-48) 15 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 14 (-50) 16 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 13 (-51) 17 ˅2 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 7 (-57) 18 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-57) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-59) 20 NA Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-59) 21 NA Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 4 (-60) 22 ˅2 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 2 (-62)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie