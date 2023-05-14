French MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 94 2 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 93 (-1) 3 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 81 (-13) 4 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 80 (-14) 5 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 66 (-28) 6 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 54 (-40) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 49 (-45) 8 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 49 (-45) 9 ^2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 49 (-45) 10 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-47) 11 ^2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 42 (-52) 12 ˅2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 41 (-53) 13 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 40 (-54) 14 ^2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 30 (-64) 15 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 25 (-69) 16 ˅2 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 21 (-73) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 (-73) 18 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-81) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 12 (-82) 20 ^2 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 7 (-87) 21 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-89) 22 NA Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-89) 23 ˅2 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-89) 24 NA Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 4 (-90) 25 ˅2 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 (-91) 26 ˅2 Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-92)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie