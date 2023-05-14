2023 French MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|94
|2
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|93
|(-1)
|3
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|81
|(-13)
|4
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|80
|(-14)
|5
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|66
|(-28)
|6
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|54
|(-40)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|49
|(-45)
|8
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|49
|(-45)
|9
|^2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|49
|(-45)
|10
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-47)
|11
|^2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|42
|(-52)
|12
|˅2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|41
|(-53)
|13
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|40
|(-54)
|14
|^2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|30
|(-64)
|15
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|25
|(-69)
|16
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|21
|(-73)
|17
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-73)
|18
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|13
|(-81)
|19
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-82)
|20
|^2
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|7
|(-87)
|21
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-89)
|22
|NA
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-89)
|23
|˅2
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-89)
|24
|NA
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|4
|(-90)
|25
|˅2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|3
|(-91)
|26
|˅2
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-92)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie