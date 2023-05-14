2023 French MotoGP: New World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
14 May 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP sprint race, French MotoGP, 13 May

New World Championship standings after Sunday's French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)94 
2^1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)93(-1)
3˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)81(-13)
4=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)80(-14)
5^1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)66(-28)
6˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)54(-40)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)49(-45)
8=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)49(-45)
9^2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)49(-45)
10˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-47)
11^2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)42(-52)
12˅2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)41(-53)
13˅1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)40(-54)
14^2Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*30(-64)
15=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)25(-69)
16˅2Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)21(-73)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)21(-73)
18=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-81)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)12(-82)
20^2Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)7(-87)
21˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-89)
22NADanilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-89)
23˅2Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-89)
24NALorenzo SavadoriITARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)4(-90)
25˅2Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)3(-91)
26˅2Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-92)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

