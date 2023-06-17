2023 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'29.269s 16/16 288k 2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.028s 14/15 291k 3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.091s 15/15 292k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.390s 10/13 292k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.531s 12/15 290k 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.556s 11/11 285k 7 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.576s 12/15 283k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.640s 13/13 288k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.704s 15/15 283k 10 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.720s 14/14 293k 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.743s 12/13 287k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.755s 15/15 287k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.801s 14/15 289k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.848s 15/16 288k 15 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.221s 14/15 289k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.390s 13/15 287k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.627s 12/13 286k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.660s 11/12 279k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.786s 15/15 285k 20 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.966s 13/14 276k

* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:

Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 20.271s

Official Sachsenring MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 19.765s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 21.228s (2019)

Marc Marquez puts Friday's drama behind him to lead brother Alex at the end of a wet Free Practice 3 for the German MotoGP at Sachsenring.

Marquez - who gave his Honda the middle finger after multiple scares on Friday, then later fell and wiped out Johann Zarco as the Frenchman exited pit lane - moved to the top with a 1m 29.269s. The #93 had one Kalex chassis and one Honda chassis fitted to his bikes.

While slick tyres were used during Friday's MotoGP sessions, when Marco Bezzecchi was quickest, the track was soaking wet for the start of FP3 - albeit with bright skies overhead and a dry line starting to develop.

Marc Marquez suffered another scare early in the session when Bezzecchi suddenly slowed ahead of him as he prepared to pull into the pits. The Italian received a 'conduct warning' from the FIM Stewards.

Bezzecchi and Zarco also featured on top this morning, on their way to third and fourth, ahead of KTM's Jack Miller, who was held up by Franco Morbidelli.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Miller's team-mate Brad Binder and 11-time Sachsenring winner Marc Marquez, will now begin.

Germany was the nadir of Francesco Bagnaia's 2022 world championship season, slipping 91 points from Fabio Quartararo after an early fall before fighting back to take the title in the second half of the year. Bagnaia returns with a 21-point lead over Marco Bezzecchi.



Sachsenring is Marc Marquez’s most successful circuit, with eleven wins at the German Grand Prix, including eight in the MotoGP class. Absent last season due to arm surgery, when Quartararo took victory, Marquez hasn’t been beaten at the tight and twisty anti-clockwise circuit since 2009 in 125cc.



Marquez is riding alone at Repsol Honda with team-mate Joan Mir sidelined by a hand injury at Mugello last weekend. LCR Honda's Alex Rins is also absent after fracturing his right tibia and fibula in Italy. The COTA winner won't be fit to return until after the summer break. Rins' team-mate Takaaki Nakagami has been handed a Kalex chassis for the first time this weekend.



GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro has abandoned a planned return in Germany and is again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger, meaning a home rider will be taking part in the premier class. Espargaro is also thought unlikely to be fit for next weekend's Assen round.



Older brother Aleix, diagnosed with two broken bones in his right heel after struggling with bicycle injuries throughout the Mugello weekend, limped away from a crash at turn one after just ten minutes.