2023 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'32.246s 19/20 313k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.314s 19/20 311k 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.368s 19/20 309k 4 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.516s 16/16 307k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.558s 18/18 305k 6 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.635s 19/19 311k 7 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.735s 20/20 307k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.821s 17/20 310k 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.841s 20/20 308k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +1.175s 19/19 307k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.240s 18/19 310k 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.252s 14/17 310k 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.342s 17/18 304k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.387s 16/18 308k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.427s 6/18 306k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.647s 14/18 303k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.656s 7/15 311k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.695s 17/18 306k 19 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.743s 14/20 305k 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +1.809s 19/20 310k 21 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.865s 17/19 306k 22 Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.117s 21/21 304k 23 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.495s 15/16 306k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.504s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia 1m 32.500s (2022)

Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Vinales and Alex Marquez set the pace during opening practice for the 2023 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

Bezzecchi, who took his first MotoGP podium at Assen last season, was quickest for much of the session on his VR46 Ducati, culminating in a 1m 32.246s best with a new soft rear on his penultimate lap.

Vinales, riding with a fresh Aprilia engine after powerplant problems throughout the German weekend, was 0.314s behind with Gresini Ducati's Marquez snatching a lap third ahead of Johann Zarco, who rebounded from a fast fall.

A limping Fabio Quartararo, who fractured his left toe in a recent jogging accident, featured in the top three on his way to fifth. The Monster Yamaha rider's fitness will be reviewed by MotoGP doctors after the session.

LCR's Takaaki Nakagami was the top Honda in seventh, behind Bezzecchi's team-mate Luca Marini. Sachsenring winner Jorge Martin, KTM's Jack Miller and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro completed the top ten.

Title leader Francesco Bagnaia ran wide several times and was visibly unhappy with his twitchy GP23 on track and in the pits. Just tenth heading into the closing stages, Ducati's reigning champion dropped to twelfth.

Riding with sore ribs, thumb and ankle from last weekend's Sachsenring highside, Marc Marquez completed his first Assen laps since 2021 in 21st place, having been near the bottom of the timesheets throughout the session. Marquez had one Kalex and one HRC chassis available.

Rookie Augusto Fernandez was the first faller of the weekend, a lowside from his GASGAS Tech3. RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira fell into Turn 1 while Ducati Lenovo's Enea Bastianini sent his GP23 barrel-rolling through the gravel at Turn 10.

Pramac's Zarco then suffered the fastest tumble of the morning when he bailed off after losing the front through the fearsome penultimate corner, sending his machine skimming across the gravel. Zarco then got a lift back to the pits from Miller.

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91 Video of New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

After withdrawing from last Sunday’s German MotoGP race, following a fifth fall of the weekend, causing thumb and rib fractures and a hard knock to the ankle in warm-up, Marc Marquez is back on track at Assen.



Team-mate Joan Mir remains sidelined by hand injuries from Mugello and is replaced by Honda World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM. Lecuona previously joined Repsol Honda at Jerez this year, in place of Marquez.



LCR’s Alex Rins is absent after fracturing his leg at Mugello, and replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl. KTM test rider Jonas Folger continues in place of Pol Espargaro at GASGAS Tech3.

Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo sprained his left ankle and fractured a toe in a jogging accident while training in Amsterdam this week. Aleix Espargaro continues to ride with right heel and rib fractures from his bicycle crash at Mugello earlier this month.



Assen is the final event before the MotoGP summer break, albeit with 12 of the 20 rounds still to go.