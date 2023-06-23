Although the agreement is not yet official, Ducati Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti confirmed the news ahead of the Dutch MotoGP.

Gresini were the only one of Ducati’s three satellite teams not under contract beyond this season, however, with the team enjoying so much success thanks to Enea Bastianini in 2022, Tony Arbolino being linked with the team for 2024 and Ducati’s performance over the last two seasons being so strong, continuing their partnership seemed like a no-brainer.

Their rider line-up, as is the case with many satellite teams up and down the grid, is yet to be confirmed as well although news on this could come during the summer break.

Speaking about the prospect of having eight bikes again next season, which means renewing their contract with Gresini, Ciabatti said this to MotoGP.com. "We have basically agreed already but we haven’t announced anything yet.

"We haven’t signed anything yet but we have agreed with Gresini to continue. Next season there will be eight Ducatis and then we will see for 2025."

While Ciabatti admitted that Ducati will run eight bikes once again in 2024, there was more good news for Ducati as double winner in Sachsenring, Jorge Martin, indicated that his future lies with the Italian manufacturer.

"I’m happy where I am," said the Spaniard. "I don’t see a reason to change.

"I have a factory bike and an amazing team that is pushing for me. I feel like 2024 should be the same."

Given Martin and Johann Zarco’s recent performances - the pair have been the most in-form riders alongside world champion Francesco Bagnaia - keeping the same line-up appears to be a very strong possibility for Pramac next season.

This could mean that Marco Bezzecchi, who’s previously admitted that he wanted a move to the factory team or to remain with Mooney VR46, could stay with the Valentino Rossi-owned team for a third campaign, although this is yet to be confirmed.