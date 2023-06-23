The six-time MotoGP champion reached boiling point in Germany as he showed his RC213V Honda the middle finger after it snapped on him at turn 11.

Marquez, who saved a crash not once, but twice, was visibly angered by the inconsistency of his Honda, before ending the weekend with a total of five falls, the last of which saw him call it quits and pull out of the Grand Prix.

But Marquez is back in action this weekend after rumours regarding his future continued to explode following last weekend.

Marquez is contracted to the Japanese manufacturer until the end of 2024, but it had been speculated that he could seek a way out before then.

However, Marquez said he remains committed to the current project, albeit it wasn’t the most reassuring update for Honda: "If I’m here it’s because my compromise with Honda is the maximum. I want to work with them to improve the future and to improve our project.

"I’m here to work with them. At the moment, Of course I’m here to work with them and as I say, working with them means next year’s project.

"This year will not change life too much. The compromise is maximum."

Marquez suffered ankle and finger injuries last weekend, however, the Repsol Honda star also admitted to a cracked rib, all of which means he comes into the Dutch round less than 100% fit.

"I arrive at the limit this weekend but we did a very good job the last three days in Madrid with my medical team," said the Spaniard.

"My ankle was one of the biggest problems before coming here because the inflammation was a lot but they did a good job now I don’t think it will be a big problem.

"In the thumb; it’s broken but luckily for me it’s just the last part. It’s just the rib [injury].

"I have a crack in the second rib and it will be a problem. As soon as I breathe or if I push with my arm [it hurts], but let’s see from FP1."