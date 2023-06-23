Still a teenager, Acosta has been nothing short of a sensation since arriving into the MotoGP paddock, as highlighted by his Moto3 title win as a rookie.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider, is now looking like a firm favourite for the Moto2 title in just his second season in the class, as is Tony Aroblino who is also being linked with a switch to MotoGP in 2024 with Ducati.

Winner of four races already this season, Acosta spoke about his future in the lead up to this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

"It’s not an option [to stay in Moto2]," said Acosta when speaking to MotoGP.com. "It’s not an option and the way of thinking would have to change a lot to be in Moto2.

"I need new targets if we continue fighting for the championship in Moto2, maybe it means we are ready to go to MotoGP."

While rumours of him joining MotoGP are at an all-time high, Acosta has the backing of Jack Miller and Marc Marquez, both of whom believe he’s ready to make the step up.

After watching Acosta’s interview about his future during the pre-event press conference, Miller added: "We know he is ready. That interview says it all.

"If he says he’s ready then that’s all that matters. He’s young and I like the fact that he’s confident.

"At that age you need to say what you think and that’s what he did there.

"For sure, I’m excited at the prospects of [battling him] and hopefully KTM can keep him in the family. We would love to have him on one of our bikes."

Likened to Marquez, not just because they share the same nationality, but because of the extraordinary talent they possess, Acosta is seen by many as the next big champion to come out of Spain.

Marquez, who is still searching for another world title, could be challenging Acosta for championships in the future and said this about the 19-year-old.

"Of course he is ready and he is showing a very good performance. Already last year, and again this year so he is ready to move to MotoGP."