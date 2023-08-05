2023 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 9 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|2'15.359s
|5/5
|303k
|2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.270s
|2/7
|285k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.412s
|4/6
|304k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.736s
|3/4
|306k
|5
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.742s
|3/7
|281k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.793s
|5/5
|293k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.913s
|5/6
|304k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.958s
|3/7
|290k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+1.302s
|4/5
|301k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.318s
|4/7
|295k
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.526s
|3/6
|301k
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+2.047s
|5/7
|301k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|2'16.972s
|6/6
|302k
|14
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2'17.343s
|7/7
|290k
|15
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|2'18.118s
|6/7
|287k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|2'18.264s
|5/6
|298k
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|2'18.833s
|7/7
|294k
|18
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|2'19.182s
|5/5
|301k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2'19.367s
|7/7
|289k
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|2'21.128s
|6/6
|298k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|2'22.341s
|4/6
|288k
|22
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2'22.931s
|2/5
|297k
Official Silverstone MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Johann Zarco FRA Ducati 1m 57.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Alex Rins SPA Suzuki 1m 59.346s (2022)
Marco Bezzecchi takes pole position for the British MotoGP at a soaking Silverstone, despite finishing the session on the ground.
World championship leader Francesco Bagnaia fell with six minutes to go, sprinting back into the Ducati garage, with Alex Marquez, Luca Marini and then Bezzecchi later sliding off.
But Bezzecchi, who suffered a front-end fall (at turn 16), rather than the rear slides for most others, kept pole despite the accident.
KTM's Jack Miller and Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez will complete the front row, today and tomorrow, with Bagnaia only slipping to fourth despite his mishap.
2021 champion Fabio Quartararo will start 22nd and last for Monster Yamaha after failing to advance through Qualifying 1.
Track conditions were on the limit this morning, with riders experiencing aquaplaning, putting the afternoon Sprint race in doubt unless the rain eases.
|2023 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Qualifying (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|11
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
Franco Morbidelli and Augusto Fernandez lead a soaking wet Qualifying 1 at the British MotoGP and now advance to the Qualifying 2 pole position shootout.
Fabio di Giannantonio, fastest in final practice, suffered an early fall. Fabio Quartararo was another rider to lose the rear, saving it but running off and appearing to stall.
The Frenchman will start 22nd and last on the grid, having lapped over 7s behind Morbidelli during his 5 laps..
MotoGP returns from its summer break with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia leading the standings by 35-points over Jorge Martin (Pramac) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) one point further back to complete an all-Ducati top three.
A revised practice format from this weekend means only Friday’s second session will be used to determine the top ten riders receiving direct access to Qualifying 2. Opening practice now becomes a ‘free’ session, like FP3.
After being tested by teams in the opening eight rounds, punishments for breaching MotoGP’s new real-time Tyre Pressure Monitoring System will be implemented from Silverstone.
For now, post-race punishments will only be given if tyre pressure falls below the minimum specified by Michelin for at least 50% of a Sunday race distance and 30% of a Sprint race, and apply as follows:
· 1st offense: Warning
· 2nd offense: 3-second time penalty
· 3rd offense: 6-second time penalty
· 4th offense: 12-second time penalty
Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3), plus Marc Marquez and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda) have used the summer break to recover from injuries and return to action this weekend - Espargaro for the first time since the Portimao season opener.
However, newly announced 2024 Yamaha rider Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg fractures and is replaced at LCR Honda by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.
There have been eight different winners in the last eight races at Silverstone: Jorge Lorenzo (2013, Yamaha), Marc Marquez (2014, Honda), Valentino Rossi (2015, Yamaha), Maverick Vinales (2016, Yamaha), Andrea Dovizioso (2017, Ducati), Alex Rins (2019, Suzuki), Fabio Quartararo (2021, Yamaha) and Francesco Bagnaia (2022, Ducati).
Weather forecasts warn of potential showers throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday.
|2023 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|2'00.295s
|16/16
|332k
|2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.036s
|16/17
|335k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.075s
|16/16
|331k
|4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.172s
|15/17
|332k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.370s
|16/16
|330k
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.382s
|14/15
|328k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.561s
|12/14
|329k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.641s
|16/16
|326k
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.803s
|16/18
|331k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.946s
|17/17
|326k
|11
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.964s
|15/16
|328k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.122s
|17/17
|332k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.156s
|8/19
|329k
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.225s
|14/15
|330k
|15
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.291s
|16/16
|328k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.619s
|15/17
|329k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.879s
|12/16
|328k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.258s
|12/14
|323k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+2.265s
|11/17
|325k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.453s
|17/17
|326k
|21
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.581s
|17/17
|324k
|22
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+3.502s
|11/16
|328k
Marco Bezzecchi leads an all-Ducati top four during opening practice for the 2023 British MotoGP at a dry but overcast and chilly Silverstone.
VR46's title contender Bezzecchi set the pace for much of the 45 minutes, with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and Mooney team-mate Luca Marini completing the top three during the middle stages.
Bezzecchi was then pushed down the order by the appearance of some new medium rear tyres in the closing stages, but Bezzecchi returned the #72 to the head of the timesheets by just 0.036s over Marini on his final lap.
Pramac Ducati team-mates Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco followed with Jack Miller getting his KTM spectacularly sideways under braking on his way to best of the rest in fifth.
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia moved to twelfth on his penultimate lap, then was frustrated to run wide.
In a change to the previous practice format, the Friday morning session has become a 'free practice' with only this afternoon's second practice decided the top ten riders with direct access to Qualifying 2.
Competing in his first session since confirmation he will be replaced at Monster Yamaha by Alex Rins next season, Franco Morbidelli was caught out by a cold rear tyre and flicked from his M1 on an out lap with 15mins to go.
The Italian looked to have some aero fitted at the time and team-mate Fabio Quartararo then duly emerged with bigger wings fitted, which would be their one available in-season aero update. Morbidelli returned to claim seventh and top Yamaha, with Quartararo tenth.
LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami also has some new aero this weekend, a wide 'ground effect' style design of the type first used by Aprilia. Meanwhile, factory Aprilia riders Espargaro and Maverick Vinales had a revised update to their lower fairings.
The Repsol Honda team of Marc Marquez and Joan Mir appeared to use HRC chassis this morning, while LCR riders Nakagami and stand-in Iker Lecuona ran the Kalex.
Marquez was the top RC213V rider, in 15th.
Taking part in his first MotoGP session since Portimao, the recovering Pol Espargaro was 22nd and last for GASGAS Tech3, 3.5s from Bezzecchi.
With the pits, paddock and starting grid being moved to the new Wing this year, a special practice start period was held after the session, which saw a fall for Enea Bastianini.