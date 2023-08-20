2023 Austrian MotoGP: New World Championship standings

20 Aug 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Austrian MotoGP, 19 August

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 10 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)251 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)189(-62)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)183(-68)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)160(-91)
5=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)125(-126)
6^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)120(-131)
7˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)117(-134)
8=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)96(-155)
9=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)92(-159)
10=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)86(-165)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)73(-178)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)65(-186)
13=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*51(-200)
14=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-204)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)40(-211)
16=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)37(-214)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)34(-217)
18=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)24(-227)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)19(-232)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)14(-237)
21=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-238)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-242)
23=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)9(-242)
24=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)8(-243)
25=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-246)
26=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-246)
27=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-246)
28=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)5(-246)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

