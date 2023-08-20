Austrian MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 251 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 189 (-62) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 183 (-68) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 160 (-91) 5 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 125 (-126) 6 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 120 (-131) 7 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 117 (-134) 8 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 96 (-155) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 92 (-159) 10 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 86 (-165) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 73 (-178) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 65 (-186) 13 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 51 (-200) 14 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-204) 15 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 40 (-211) 16 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 37 (-214) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 34 (-217) 18 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 24 (-227) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 19 (-232) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 14 (-237) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-238) 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-242) 23 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 9 (-242) 24 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 8 (-243) 25 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-246) 26 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-246) 27 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-246) 28 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-246)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie