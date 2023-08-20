2023 Austrian MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 10 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|251
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|189
|(-62)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|183
|(-68)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|160
|(-91)
|5
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|125
|(-126)
|6
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|120
|(-131)
|7
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|117
|(-134)
|8
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|96
|(-155)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|92
|(-159)
|10
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|86
|(-165)
|11
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|73
|(-178)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|65
|(-186)
|13
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|51
|(-200)
|14
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-204)
|15
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|40
|(-211)
|16
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|37
|(-214)
|17
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|34
|(-217)
|18
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|24
|(-227)
|19
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|19
|(-232)
|20
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|14
|(-237)
|21
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|13
|(-238)
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-242)
|23
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|9
|(-242)
|24
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|8
|(-243)
|25
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|5
|(-246)
|26
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-246)
|27
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-246)
|28
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-246)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie