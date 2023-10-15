2023 Indonesian MotoGP: New World Championship standings

15 Oct 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Indonesian MotoGP 13 October

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)346 
2˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)328(-18)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)283(-63)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)211(-135)
5=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)177(-169)
6^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)165(-181)
7˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)162(-184)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)144(-202)
9=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)135(-211)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)132(-214)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)108(-238)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)79(-267)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)73(-273)
14^2Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)70(-276)
15˅1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*67(-279)
16˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)64(-282)
17=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)54(-292)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)50(-296)
19=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)39(-307)
20^1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)36(-310)
21˅1Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-314)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-326)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)12(-334)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-337)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-337)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-338)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-341)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-341)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-343)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie