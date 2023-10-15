Indonesian MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 346 2 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 328 (-18) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 283 (-63) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 211 (-135) 5 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 177 (-169) 6 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 165 (-181) 7 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 162 (-184) 8 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 144 (-202) 9 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 135 (-211) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 132 (-214) 11 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 108 (-238) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 79 (-267) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 73 (-273) 14 ^2 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 70 (-276) 15 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 67 (-279) 16 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 64 (-282) 17 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 54 (-292) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 50 (-296) 19 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 39 (-307) 20 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 36 (-310) 21 ˅1 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-314) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-326) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 12 (-334) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-337) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-337) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-338) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-341) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-341) 29 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-343)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie