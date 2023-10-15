2023 Indonesian MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 of 20.
|Indonesian MotoGP: New World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|346
|2
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|328
|(-18)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|283
|(-63)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|211
|(-135)
|5
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|177
|(-169)
|6
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|165
|(-181)
|7
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|162
|(-184)
|8
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|144
|(-202)
|9
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|135
|(-211)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|132
|(-214)
|11
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|108
|(-238)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|79
|(-267)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|73
|(-273)
|14
|^2
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|70
|(-276)
|15
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|67
|(-279)
|16
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|64
|(-282)
|17
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-292)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-296)
|19
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|39
|(-307)
|20
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|36
|(-310)
|21
|˅1
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-314)
|22
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|(-326)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|12
|(-334)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-337)
|25
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|9
|(-337)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-338)
|27
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-341)
|28
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-341)
|29
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-343)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie