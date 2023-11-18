Qatar MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 417 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 410 (-7) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 323 (-94) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 257 (-160) 5 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 200 (-217) 6 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 198 (-219) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 179 (-238) 8 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 178 (-239) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 158 (-259) 10 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 156 (-261) 11 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 155 (-262) 12 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 109 (-308) 13 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 93 (-324) 14 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 84 (-333) 15 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 76 (-341) 16 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 76 (-341) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 70 (-347) 18 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 54 (-363) 19 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 52 (-365) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 40 (-377) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-385) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 24 (-393) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 13 (-404) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-408) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-408) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-409) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-412) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-412) 29 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-414)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie