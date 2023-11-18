2023 Qatar Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
18 Nov 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 18 November

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Qatar MotoGP Sprint race at Lusail, round 19 of 20.

Qatar MotoGP: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)417 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)410(-7)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)323(-94)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)257(-160)
5=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)200(-217)
6=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)198(-219)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)179(-238)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)178(-239)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)158(-259)
10=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)156(-261)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)155(-262)
12=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)109(-308)
13=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)93(-324)
14=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)84(-333)
15=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)76(-341)
16=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)76(-341)
17=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*70(-347)
18=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)54(-363)
19=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)52(-365)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)40(-377)
21=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-385)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)24(-393)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)13(-404)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-408)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-408)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-409)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-412)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-412)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-414)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 