Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1'28.931s 6/8 331k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.092s 6/7 334k 3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.213s 8/8 332k 4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.230s 6/8 331k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.240s 3/8 331k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.251s 3/9 331k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.292s 7/9 332k 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.330s 3/3 324k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.344s 7/7 329k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.507s 3/9 327k 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.579s 7/9 327k 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.866s 2/8 335k Qualifying 1: 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 1'29.233s 7/9 326k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'29.389s 7/9 332k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.613s 7/9 327k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'29.864s 9/9 324k 17 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'29.901s 7/9 332k 18 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 1'29.953s 7/9 329k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.045s 7/9 329k 20 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'30.257s 6/9 329k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'31.044s 8/8 329k

* Rookie.

Official Ricardo Tormo MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Lorenzo 1m 29.401s (2016)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.042s (2021)

Maverick Vinales storms to pole position with a new lap record at the Valencia MotoGP season finale, while Francesco Bagnaia turned the tables on Jorge Martin and will start ahead of his title rival.

Just 15th on Friday, Bagnaia soaked up the pressure to lead Qualifying 1 and continued the momentum by putting his red machine on pole with 5 minutes to go in Qualifying 2.

Friday leader Vinales then broke into the 1m 28s for Aprilia, but Bagnaia and the factory Ducati team were visibly delighted with second place.

There will be a Pramac Ducati on the front row. However it is Martin's team-mate Johann Zarco, riding in his final event before joining LCR Honda.

Martin, who pulled a tear-off discarded by Marc Marquez out of his, engine intake as he rode down pit lane at the start of the session, threw caution to the wind by later swapping to his spare bike fitted with a hard (rather than soft) front tyre despite the cool conditions.

There was a near miss when Martin ran wide and Marc Marquez - following in his wheeltracks - tried to cut underneath. The Repsol Honda rider, like brother Alex and KTM's Brad Binder, later crashed.

Martin's hard tyre gamble backfired, leaving him sixth.

Jack Miller and team-mate Binder will start ahead of Martin on row two.

Joan Mir, who underwent checks in hospital after a Friday morning fall, has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.

2023 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 7 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 10 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 11 Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)

*Rookie.

Francesco Bagnaia takes a 21-point lead into the Valencia title decider after a runner-up finish to Fabio di Giannantonio in Qatar was combined with tenth place after tyre woes for Jorge Martin.



Reigning champion Bagnaia thus has two chances to secure another title this weekend, starting with the Saturday Sprint, where he will be crowned if he can extend his lead to 25 points.



But with Martin winning 6 of the last 7 Sprints (and 2nd to Alex Marquez in the other) that looks like a tall order and the world championship is unlikely to be decided until the final lap of the season on Sunday.



…Or perhaps even several hours afterwards, depending on the effect of any post-race penalties for low tyre pressure.



Bagnaia and Martin are among 15 full-time riders to have now received an Official Warning for low tyre pressure. A further breach would result in a 3-second time penalty, or 6-seconds for Aleix Espargaro, who has offended twice.



The only riders yet to use their low-pressure warning 'joker' are Fabio Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder, Joan Mir and Fabio di Giannantonio, plus the returning Alex Rins and absent (through injury) Miguel Oliveira.



The Valencia circuit, which will host a post-season test next Tuesday, has been resurfaced ahead of the 2023 event.



Among the riders saying farewell to their current teams this weekend are Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Yamaha), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati) and Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3). Luca Marini is also expected to leave VR46 to replace Marquez but no announcement has yet been made.



Reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut, with GASGAS Tech3, at next week’s Valencia test.