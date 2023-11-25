2023 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'30.167s 14/15 332k 2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.019s 12/15 327k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.026s 8/15 331k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.046s 12/14 326k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.050s 10/11 326k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.105s 9/15 334k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.107s 14/14 331k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.147s 10/14 331k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.163s 6/13 327k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.236s 5/8 326k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.278s 8/14 331k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.315s 5/14 331k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.420s 13/15 329k 14 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.433s 12/13 327k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.447s 15/15 324k 16 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.534s 6/13 329k 17 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.535s 10/16 329k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.654s 7/14 326k 19 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.724s 6/12 329k 20 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.803s 4/12 327k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.602s 11/15 324k

*Rookie.

Official Ricardo Tormo MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Lorenzo 1m 29.401s (2016)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.042s (2021)

Marco Bezzecchi heads final practice for the Valencia season finale, which also saw a fightback from world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

A lowly 15th on Friday, Bagnaia had been confident of progress after losing half a second in just three corners.

The reigning champion was at the sharp end of the timesheets throughout the 30 minutes on his way to third behind Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez.

Title rival Jorge Martin, who played some mind games by following Bagnaia on Friday, was sixth, separated from Bagnaia by Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo.

Quartararo and Fabio di Giannantonio were both caught out by the cool conditions and fell at Turn 10.

Qualifying 1, which includes Bagnaia and Quartararo, will now get underway.

Joan Mir, who underwent checks in hospital after a Friday morning fall, has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.

Francesco Bagnaia takes a 21-point lead into the Valencia title decider after a runner-up finish to Fabio di Giannantonio in Qatar was combined with tenth place after tyre woes for Jorge Martin.



Reigning champion Bagnaia thus has two chances to secure another title this weekend, starting with the Saturday Sprint, where he will be crowned if he can extend his lead to 25 points.



But with Martin winning 6 of the last 7 Sprints (and 2nd to Alex Marquez in the other) that looks like a tall order and the world championship is unlikely to be decided until the final lap of the season on Sunday.



…Or perhaps even several hours afterwards, depending on the effect of any post-race penalties for low tyre pressure.



Bagnaia and Martin are among 15 full-time riders to have now received an Official Warning for low tyre pressure. A further breach would result in a 3-second time penalty, or 6-seconds for Aleix Espargaro, who has offended twice.



The only riders yet to use their low-pressure warning 'joker' are Fabio Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder, Joan Mir and Fabio di Giannantonio, plus the returning Alex Rins and absent (through injury) Miguel Oliveira.



The Valencia circuit, which will host a post-season test next Tuesday, has been resurfaced ahead of the 2023 event.



Among the riders saying farewell to their current teams this weekend are Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Yamaha), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati) and Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3). Luca Marini is also expected to leave VR46 to replace Marquez but no announcement has yet been made.



Reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut, with GASGAS Tech3, at next week’s Valencia test.

