After six years at his brother Valentino Rossi's team, starting in Moto2, the VR46 statement confirmed that “from the 2024 season, to better follow their future objectives and goals, Luca will not race for the Tavullia Team in MotoGP.”

“The time has come for both parties to pursue ambitious goals and results following different paths. All the management, the Team and the people involved in the project wish Luca the best for his future.”

Qatar winner Fabio di Giannantonio has moved into pole position to take over Marini’s VR46 Ducati ride, alongside Marco Bezzecchi, next season although the team insist another 'young rider' is also in contention.

Luca Marini and VR46: