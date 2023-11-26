Valencia: Final 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings

26 Nov 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 25 November

World Championship standings after Sunday's Valencia MotoGP finale at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, round 20 of 20.

Valencia MotoGP: FINAL 2023 World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)467 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)428(-39)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)329(-138)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)290(-177)
5=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)221(-246)
6=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)206(-261)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)204(-263)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)201(-266)
9=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)177(-290)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)172(-295)
11=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)163(-304)
12=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)158(-309)
13^1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)102(-365)
14˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)96(-371)
15=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)84(-383)
16=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)76(-391)
17=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*71(-396)
18^1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)56(-411)
19˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)54(-413)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)51(-416)
21=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-435)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)26(-441)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)15(-452)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)12(-455)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-458)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-459)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-462)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-462)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-464)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie