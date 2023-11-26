Valencia MotoGP: FINAL 2023 World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 467 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 428 (-39) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 329 (-138) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 290 (-177) 5 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 221 (-246) 6 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 206 (-261) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 204 (-263) 8 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 201 (-266) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 177 (-290) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 172 (-295) 11 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 163 (-304) 12 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 158 (-309) 13 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 102 (-365) 14 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 96 (-371) 15 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 84 (-383) 16 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 76 (-391) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 71 (-396) 18 ^1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 56 (-411) 19 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 54 (-413) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 51 (-416) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-435) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 26 (-441) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 15 (-452) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 12 (-455) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-458) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-459) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-462) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-462) 29 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-464)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie