Valencia: Final 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings
World Championship standings after Sunday's Valencia MotoGP finale at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, round 20 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|467
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|428
|(-39)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|329
|(-138)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|290
|(-177)
|5
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|221
|(-246)
|6
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|206
|(-261)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|204
|(-263)
|8
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|201
|(-266)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|177
|(-290)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|172
|(-295)
|11
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|163
|(-304)
|12
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|158
|(-309)
|13
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|102
|(-365)
|14
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|96
|(-371)
|15
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|84
|(-383)
|16
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|76
|(-391)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|71
|(-396)
|18
|^1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|56
|(-411)
|19
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-413)
|20
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|51
|(-416)
|21
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-435)
|22
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|26
|(-441)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|15
|(-452)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|12
|(-455)
|25
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|9
|(-458)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-459)
|27
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-462)
|28
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-462)
|29
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-464)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie