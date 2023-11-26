Starting from pole after a pre-race penalty for Maverick Vinales, Bagnaia made a great launch as he led into turn one.

But his title rival Jorge Martin made an equally good start and moved up from sixth to second coming out of turn two.As Martin shaped up for a move on lap three, the Spaniard instead went wide after getting sucked into the slipstream of the series leader.

Martin then dropped to eighth as a result before moving back up to sixth at the third time of asking, following a move on Vinales.

But Martin’s title hopes were soon dashed as Martin crashed out two cornes later when he clipped the rear of Marc Marquez.

The contact, which was initiated by Martin, resulted in Marquez being violently launched from his Repsol Honda.

With the news that Martin was out, Bagnaia was soon overtaken by both factory KTM riders as Brad Binder took the lead.

Keen to put his name atop the winning column, Miller was not letting Binder out of his sights while Bagnaia had Johann Zarco for close company as we approached mid-race distance.

Binder then made a huge mistake on lap 14 as he lost five places after going off circuit at turn ten.

Binder’s recovery ride then saw him smash into Alex Marquez at turn four, which resulted in him being asked to drop one position.

Looking set to end a difficult year with a first victory for KTM, Miller made a huge mistake as he crashed at turn 11.

That handed the lead back to Bagnaia, who still had Zarco fighting him for his second win of the season.

The quickest rider on track, Di Giannantonio overtook Binder before rapidly closing in on the front two.

With two laps to go Di Giannantonio pounced on Zarco for P2 before hounding Bagnaia for the win on the final lap.