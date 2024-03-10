2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 1 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'52.66s6/6348k
2Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.071s6/6355k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.089s5/5347k
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.093s5/6348k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.182s3/5355k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.213s5/6346k
7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.263s5/5353k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.351s5/5356k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.580s5/5355k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.636s6/6355k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.861s3/5359k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.884s3/6355k
13Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.910s4/5351k
14Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.912s6/6354k
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.027s5/5354k
16Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.142s4/5347k
17Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.178s5/5353k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.240s5/5351k
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.342s4/6351k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.659s4/5345k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.783s6/6354k
22Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+2.338s4/5353k

*Rookie.

Official Lusail MotoGP records   
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 50.789s (2024)   
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 52.978s (2023)

Maverick Vinales surprises by leading the Lusail timesheets during the daylight warm-up for the 2024 Qatar MotoGP season opener.

The factory Aprilia rider, ninth in the Sprint and mystified by the lack of grip relative to the test, set a 1m 52.660s on his sixth and final lap of warm-up to edge out VR46 Ducati's Marco Bezzecchi by 0.071s.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) and Alex Marquez also featured on top of the timesheets on their way to third and fourth. 

The Gresini rider was a subdued seventh in the Sprint but set a peerless pace over the second half of the 11 laps, with only his final lap outside of the 1m 52s.

Rookie Pedro Acosta, eighth in the Sprint, was the only rider to run the soft (rather than medium) rear tyre this afternoon on his way to fifth.

Fabio di Giannantonio, the only faller in Saturday's race, was back on track for sixth ahead of Marc Marquez, who finished fifth on his Gresini race debut in the Sprint.

Sprint winner Jorge Martin put a hard pass on Miguel Oliveira through the final corner early in the warm-up, the Trackhouse rider making his displeasure clear at turn 1. 

Martin was 17th in warm-up, just behind fellow Sprint podium finisher Aleix Espargaro, with Oliveira in last place.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and team-mate Enea Bastianini were eighth and ninth.

Yamaha, seeking a last-minute solution for severe tyre degradation issues in the Sprint, were 10th and 12th with Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Joan Mir, 15th on Saturday, was again the to Honda this afternoon, in 18th.

The day and night difference between warm-up and the race means the 15-minute session was seen as being of less value than usual ahead of tonight's 22-lap grand prix.

Franco Morbidelli is riding for the first time since Valencia last November. The new Pramac Ducati rider missed both pre-season tests as a precaution after being knocked unconscious in a January training accident.

Miguel Oliveira will have a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, carried over from last November’s Qatar event, the Portuguese having missed the 2023 Valencia finale due to injury.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Read More

Latest News

Moto3
Race Report
2 mins ago
2024 Qatar Moto3: Alonso wins opening round with last lap lunge
David Alonso, Moto3, Qatar 2024
David Alonso, Moto3, Qatar 2024
Moto3
Results
25 mins ago
2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
Taiyo Furusato, Moto3 race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Taiyo Furusato, Moto3 race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
F1
News
33 mins ago
Why wasn’t Lando Norris penalised for jump start at F1 Saudi Arabian GP?
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
W15 F1 car has “fundamental” issue which Mercedes “don’t understand”
Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
MotoGP
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
RB rage at Kevin Magnussen’s “unsportsmanlike” tactics and “meaningless” 20-second penalty
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Race
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Sergio Perez walking F1 race ban tightrope after Jeddah penalty
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Fabio Quartararo: “Tough race, big drop” | Alex Rins: “Harder than I expected”
Fabio Quartararo, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Fabio Quartararo, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
F1
News
4 hours ago
George Russell’s alarming “getting slower” admission about Mercedes
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…