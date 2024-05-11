Le Mans Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's French Sprint race at Le Mans, round 5 of 21.

Jorge Martin, 2024 French MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)104 
2^1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)76(-28)
3˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)75(-29)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*73(-31)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)70(-34)
6=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)69(-35)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)59(-45)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)44(-60)
9^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)37(-67)
10˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)36(-68)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)27(-77)
12=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)25(-79)
13^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)24(-80)
14˅1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)23(-81)
15=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)13(-91)
16=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)12(-92)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)10(-94)
18=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-97)
19^1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)6(-98)
20˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-98)
21=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)5(-99)
22=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)4(-100)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

