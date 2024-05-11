Le Mans Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's French Sprint race at Le Mans, round 5 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|104
|2
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|76
|(-28)
|3
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|75
|(-29)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|73
|(-31)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|70
|(-34)
|6
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|69
|(-35)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|59
|(-45)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|44
|(-60)
|9
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|37
|(-67)
|10
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|36
|(-68)
|11
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|27
|(-77)
|12
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|25
|(-79)
|13
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|24
|(-80)
|14
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|23
|(-81)
|15
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|13
|(-91)
|16
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-92)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-94)
|18
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-97)
|19
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|6
|(-98)
|20
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-98)
|21
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-99)
|22
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|4
|(-100)
|^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
|= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
|˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
|* Rookie