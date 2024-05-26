Catalunya: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Catalan: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 155 2 ^2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 116 (-39) 3 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 114 (-41) 4 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 94 (-61) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 87 (-68) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 83 (-72) 7 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 76 (-79) 8 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 75 (-80) 9 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 62 (-93) 10 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 42 (-113) 11 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 42 (-113) 12 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 32 (-123) 13 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 29 (-126) 14 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 28 (-127) 15 ˅3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 27 (-128) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 15 (-140) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 13 (-142) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-142) 19 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 9 (-146) 20 ^2 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-147) 21 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 7 (-148) 22 ˅1 Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-148)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie