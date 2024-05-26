Catalunya: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Catalan Grand Prix race at Barcelona, round 6 of 21.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Catalan: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)155 
2^2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)116(-39)
3˅1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)114(-41)
4˅1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)94(-61)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)87(-68)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*83(-72)
7^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)76(-79)
8˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)75(-80)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)62(-93)
10=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)42(-113)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)42(-113)
12^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)32(-123)
13^1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)29(-126)
14^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)28(-127)
15˅3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)27(-128)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)15(-140)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)13(-142)
18=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-142)
19=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)9(-146)
20^2Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-147)
21˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)7(-148)
22˅1Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-148)

 

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

