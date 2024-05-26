Catalunya: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Catalan Grand Prix race at Barcelona, round 6 of 21.
|Catalan: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|155
|2
|^2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|116
|(-39)
|3
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|114
|(-41)
|4
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|94
|(-61)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|87
|(-68)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|83
|(-72)
|7
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|76
|(-79)
|8
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|75
|(-80)
|9
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|62
|(-93)
|10
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|42
|(-113)
|11
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|42
|(-113)
|12
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|32
|(-123)
|13
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|29
|(-126)
|14
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|28
|(-127)
|15
|˅3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|27
|(-128)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|15
|(-140)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|13
|(-142)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-142)
|19
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|9
|(-146)
|20
|^2
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-147)
|21
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|7
|(-148)
|22
|˅1
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-148)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie