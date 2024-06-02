2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Pedro Acosta,2024 Italian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta,2024 Italian MotoGP
Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*1'45.9s5/6360k
2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.082s3/6354k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.088s5/6354k
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.144s6/6354k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.265s6/6350k
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.332s4/6358k
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.379s6/6358k
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.418s5/6351k
9Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.464s6/6350k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.499s4/6362k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.615s5/6361k
12Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.731s3/6361k
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.741s3/6359k
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.786s6/6356k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.810s5/6359k
16Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.831s6/6361k
17Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.926s6/6351k
18Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.978s4/6360k
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.208s5/6360k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.274s5/6355k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.310s6/6364k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.314s3/6359k
23Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.319s4/6353k
24Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.004s2/60k

*Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 44.504s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 44.504s (2023)

Pedro Acosta leads morning warm-up for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

The rookie, third behind Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in the Sprint, took his soft-soft tyres to the top by 0.082s from Enea Bastianini.

Bastianini, who like Sprint winner and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was riding in Ducati’s special blue Sunday livery, ran the medium tyres after being eliminated from the Sprint by contact with Jorge Martin.

Title leader Martin was sixth quickest with team-mate Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio between the #89 and Bastianini.

Marc Marquez was ninth (soft-medium tyres) with Bagnaia (medium-medium) 18th and the final rider within one second of Acosta.

