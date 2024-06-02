2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results

Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 1'45.9s 5/6 360k 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.082s 3/6 354k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.088s 5/6 354k 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.144s 6/6 354k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.265s 6/6 350k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.332s 4/6 358k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.379s 6/6 358k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.418s 5/6 351k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.464s 6/6 350k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.499s 4/6 362k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.615s 5/6 361k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.731s 3/6 361k 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.741s 3/6 359k 14 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.786s 6/6 356k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.810s 5/6 359k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.831s 6/6 361k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.926s 6/6 351k 18 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.978s 4/6 360k 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.208s 5/6 360k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.274s 5/6 355k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.310s 6/6 364k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.314s 3/6 359k 23 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.319s 4/6 353k 24 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.004s 2/6 0k

*Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP records: Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 44.504s (2024) Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 44.504s (2023)

Pedro Acosta leads morning warm-up for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

The rookie, third behind Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in the Sprint, took his soft-soft tyres to the top by 0.082s from Enea Bastianini.

Bastianini, who like Sprint winner and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was riding in Ducati’s special blue Sunday livery, ran the medium tyres after being eliminated from the Sprint by contact with Jorge Martin.

Title leader Martin was sixth quickest with team-mate Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio between the #89 and Bastianini.

Marc Marquez was ninth (soft-medium tyres) with Bagnaia (medium-medium) 18th and the final rider within one second of Acosta.