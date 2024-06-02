2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|1'45.9s
|5/6
|360k
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.082s
|3/6
|354k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.088s
|5/6
|354k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.144s
|6/6
|354k
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.265s
|6/6
|350k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.332s
|4/6
|358k
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.379s
|6/6
|358k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.418s
|5/6
|351k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.464s
|6/6
|350k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.499s
|4/6
|362k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.615s
|5/6
|361k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.731s
|3/6
|361k
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.741s
|3/6
|359k
|14
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.786s
|6/6
|356k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.810s
|5/6
|359k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.831s
|6/6
|361k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.926s
|6/6
|351k
|18
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.978s
|4/6
|360k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.208s
|5/6
|360k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.274s
|5/6
|355k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.310s
|6/6
|364k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.314s
|3/6
|359k
|23
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.319s
|4/6
|353k
|24
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.004s
|2/6
|0k
*Rookie
|Official Mugello MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 44.504s (2024)
|Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 44.504s (2023)
Pedro Acosta leads morning warm-up for the 2024 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
The rookie, third behind Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in the Sprint, took his soft-soft tyres to the top by 0.082s from Enea Bastianini.
Bastianini, who like Sprint winner and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was riding in Ducati’s special blue Sunday livery, ran the medium tyres after being eliminated from the Sprint by contact with Jorge Martin.
Title leader Martin was sixth quickest with team-mate Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio between the #89 and Bastianini.
Marc Marquez was ninth (soft-medium tyres) with Bagnaia (medium-medium) 18th and the final rider within one second of Acosta.