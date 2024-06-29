Assen Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Dutch Sprint race at Assen, round 8 of 21.

Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)180 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)165(-15)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)136(-44)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)120(-60)
5^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)107(-73)
6˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*101(-79)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)89(-91)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)82(-98)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)79(-101)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)53(-127)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)45(-135)
12^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)35(-145)
13^1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)32(-148)
14˅2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)32(-148)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)31(-149)
16=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)27(-153)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)13(-167)
18=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-167)
19=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)9(-171)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-172)
21=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-172)
22=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-173)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

