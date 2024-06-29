Assen Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Dutch Sprint race at Assen, round 8 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|180
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|165
|(-15)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|136
|(-44)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|120
|(-60)
|5
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|107
|(-73)
|6
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|101
|(-79)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|89
|(-91)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|82
|(-98)
|9
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|79
|(-101)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|53
|(-127)
|11
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|45
|(-135)
|12
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|35
|(-145)
|13
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|32
|(-148)
|14
|˅2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|32
|(-148)
|15
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|31
|(-149)
|16
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|27
|(-153)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|13
|(-167)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-167)
|19
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|9
|(-171)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-172)
|21
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|8
|(-172)
|22
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-173)
|^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
|= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
|˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
|* Rookie