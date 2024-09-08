2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 13 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Franco Morbidelli, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'31.687s6/6298k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.038s5/5295k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.118s4/6299k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.193s6/7298k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.236s7/7293k
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.259s6/7296k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.369s7/7298k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.587s6/7298k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.664s5/6298k
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.828s4/7301k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.833s4/7296k
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.834s5/6296k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.884s6/7294k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.888s5/7295k
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.006s4/7296k
16Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.041s7/7298k
17Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.045s5/6297k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.234s5/6291k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.264s6/7297k
20Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.306s5/6293k
21Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.673s5/7296k
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.779s3/6293k
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+2.667s4/6293k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.304s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)

Franco Morbidelli backs up his Sprint podium by leading morning warm-up for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP.

Marc Marquez suffered a technical problem on the out lap and had to abandon his Ducati, get a scooter ride back to the pits and jump on his spare bike for second place.

Marc and team-mate Alex Marquez are using the retro white Gresini livery for the team's home race today.

Sprint winner and title leader Jorge Martin was third with reigning champion and pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia just tenth.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir has withdrawn from the event due “intense gastroenteritis” but hopes to return for the Monday test, where HRC has major updates to try.

Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.

Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.

