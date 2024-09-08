2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 13 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'31.687s
|6/6
|298k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.038s
|5/5
|295k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.118s
|4/6
|299k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.193s
|6/7
|298k
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.236s
|7/7
|293k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.259s
|6/7
|296k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.369s
|7/7
|298k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.587s
|6/7
|298k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.664s
|5/6
|298k
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.828s
|4/7
|301k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.833s
|4/7
|296k
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.834s
|5/6
|296k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.884s
|6/7
|294k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.888s
|5/7
|295k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.006s
|4/7
|296k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.041s
|7/7
|298k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.045s
|5/6
|297k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.234s
|5/6
|291k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.264s
|6/7
|297k
|20
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.306s
|5/6
|293k
|21
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.673s
|5/7
|296k
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.779s
|3/6
|293k
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+2.667s
|4/6
|293k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.304s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)
Franco Morbidelli backs up his Sprint podium by leading morning warm-up for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP.
Marc Marquez suffered a technical problem on the out lap and had to abandon his Ducati, get a scooter ride back to the pits and jump on his spare bike for second place.
Marc and team-mate Alex Marquez are using the retro white Gresini livery for the team's home race today.
Sprint winner and title leader Jorge Martin was third with reigning champion and pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia just tenth.
Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir has withdrawn from the event due “intense gastroenteritis” but hopes to return for the Monday test, where HRC has major updates to try.
Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.
Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.
An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.