2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results

San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'31.687s 6/6 298k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.038s 5/5 295k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.118s 4/6 299k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.193s 6/7 298k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.236s 7/7 293k 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.259s 6/7 296k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.369s 7/7 298k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.587s 6/7 298k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.664s 5/6 298k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.828s 4/7 301k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.833s 4/7 296k 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.834s 5/6 296k 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.884s 6/7 294k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.888s 5/7 295k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.006s 4/7 296k 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.041s 7/7 298k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.045s 5/6 297k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.234s 5/6 291k 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.264s 6/7 297k 20 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.306s 5/6 293k 21 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.673s 5/7 296k 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.779s 3/6 293k 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +2.667s 4/6 293k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.304s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.791s (2023)

Franco Morbidelli backs up his Sprint podium by leading morning warm-up for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP.

Marc Marquez suffered a technical problem on the out lap and had to abandon his Ducati, get a scooter ride back to the pits and jump on his spare bike for second place.

Marc and team-mate Alex Marquez are using the retro white Gresini livery for the team's home race today.

Sprint winner and title leader Jorge Martin was third with reigning champion and pole qualifier Francesco Bagnaia just tenth.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir has withdrawn from the event due “intense gastroenteritis” but hopes to return for the Monday test, where HRC has major updates to try.

Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.

Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.