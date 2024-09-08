San Marino, Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 312 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 305 (-7) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 259 (-53) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 250 (-62) 5 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 161 (-151) 6 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 152 (-160) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 139 (-173) 8 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 119 (-193) 9 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 119 (-193) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 114 (-198) 11 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 93 (-219) 12 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 90 (-222) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 65 (-247) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 61 (-251) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 58 (-254) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 46 (-266) 17 ^1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 (-291) 18 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 (-291) 19 ˅2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 20 (-292) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 (-297) 21 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-297) 22 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-300) 23 ˅1 Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-305) 24 NA Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-310) 25 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1 (-311)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

