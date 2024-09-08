San Marino, Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Misano Grand Prix race at Misano, round 13 of 20.

Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP

Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)312 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)305(-7)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)259(-53)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)250(-62)
5^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)161(-151)
6˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*152(-160)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)139(-173)
8^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)119(-193)
9˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)119(-193)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)114(-198)
11^1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)93(-219)
12˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)90(-222)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)65(-247)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)61(-251)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)58(-254)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)46(-266)
17^1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)21(-291)
18^1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)21(-291)
19˅2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)20(-292)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-297)
21=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-297)
22^1Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-300)
23˅1Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-305)
24NAStefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-310)
25˅1Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-311)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

