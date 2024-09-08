San Marino, Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Misano Grand Prix race at Misano, round 13 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|312
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|305
|(-7)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|259
|(-53)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|250
|(-62)
|5
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|161
|(-151)
|6
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|152
|(-160)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|139
|(-173)
|8
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|119
|(-193)
|9
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|119
|(-193)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|114
|(-198)
|11
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|93
|(-219)
|12
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|90
|(-222)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|65
|(-247)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|61
|(-251)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|58
|(-254)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|46
|(-266)
|17
|^1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-291)
|18
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-291)
|19
|˅2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|(-292)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-297)
|21
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|15
|(-297)
|22
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-300)
|23
|˅1
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-305)
|24
|NA
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-310)
|25
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1
|(-311)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie