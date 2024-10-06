2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'44.359s
|4/6
|316k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.005s
|5/6
|315k
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.101s
|6/6
|313k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.155s
|6/6
|319k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.258s
|4/6
|313k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.322s
|4/6
|315k
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.420s
|6/6
|315k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.607s
|6/6
|313k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.666s
|5/6
|312k
|10
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.747s
|4/6
|309k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.772s
|4/6
|307k
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.773s
|4/6
|310k
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.847s
|4/6
|309k
|14
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.854s
|6/6
|313k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.858s
|3/6
|312k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.870s
|5/6
|312k
|17
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.877s
|5/6
|316k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.216s
|3/6
|312k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.294s
|4/6
|313k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.361s
|5/6
|312k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.465s
|5/6
|310k
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.814s
|3/6
|313k
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+20.570s
|3/3
|303k
* Rookie
Official Motegi MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 43.018s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)
Motegi sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia outpaced title rival Jorge Martin by just 0.005s during morning warm-up for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP.
After raindrops on Saturday, better weather is forecast throughout Sunday, with the ten-minute warm-up held in bright and sunny conditions.
Enea Bastianini (second in the Sprint), Pedro Acosta (who fell from the lead) and Marc Marquez (who rode from ninth to third) completed the warm-up top five as riders worked with the medium rear tyre in preparation for this afternoon's 24-lap grand prix.
Bagnaia's Saturday win has reduced Martin's world championship lead to 15 points. The Pramac rider, who salvaged fourth in the Sprint, must again start from just eleventh on the grid after a qualifying crash.
Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.