2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results

Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'44.359s 4/6 316k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.005s 5/6 315k 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.101s 6/6 313k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.155s 6/6 319k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.258s 4/6 313k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.322s 4/6 315k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.420s 6/6 315k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.607s 6/6 313k 9 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.666s 5/6 312k 10 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.747s 4/6 309k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.772s 4/6 307k 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.773s 4/6 310k 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.847s 4/6 309k 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.854s 6/6 313k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.858s 3/6 312k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.870s 5/6 312k 17 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.877s 5/6 316k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.216s 3/6 312k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.294s 4/6 313k 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.361s 5/6 312k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.465s 5/6 310k 22 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.814s 3/6 313k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +20.570s 3/3 303k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)

Motegi sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia outpaced title rival Jorge Martin by just 0.005s during morning warm-up for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP.

After raindrops on Saturday, better weather is forecast throughout Sunday, with the ten-minute warm-up held in bright and sunny conditions.

Enea Bastianini (second in the Sprint), Pedro Acosta (who fell from the lead) and Marc Marquez (who rode from ninth to third) completed the warm-up top five as riders worked with the medium rear tyre in preparation for this afternoon's 24-lap grand prix.

Bagnaia's Saturday win has reduced Martin's world championship lead to 15 points. The Pramac rider, who salvaged fourth in the Sprint, must again start from just eleventh on the grid after a qualifying crash.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.

