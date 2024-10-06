2024 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'44.359s4/6316k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.005s5/6315k
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.101s6/6313k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.155s6/6319k
5Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.258s4/6313k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.322s4/6315k
7Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.420s6/6315k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.607s6/6313k
9Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.666s5/6312k
10Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.747s4/6309k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.772s4/6307k
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.773s4/6310k
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.847s4/6309k
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.854s6/6313k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.858s3/6312k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.870s5/6312k
17Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.877s5/6316k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.216s3/6312k
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.294s4/6313k
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.361s5/6312k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.465s5/6310k
22Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.814s3/6313k
23Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+20.570s3/3303k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)

Motegi sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia outpaced title rival Jorge Martin by just 0.005s during morning warm-up for the 2024 Japanese MotoGP.

After raindrops on Saturday, better weather is forecast throughout Sunday, with the ten-minute warm-up held in bright and sunny conditions.

Enea Bastianini (second in the Sprint), Pedro Acosta (who fell from the lead) and Marc Marquez (who rode from ninth to third) completed the warm-up top five as riders worked with the medium rear tyre in preparation for this afternoon's 24-lap grand prix.

Bagnaia's Saturday win has reduced Martin's world championship lead to 15 points. The Pramac rider, who salvaged fourth in the Sprint, must again start from just eleventh on the grid after a qualifying crash.

Miguel Oliveira is absent after fracturing his right wrist in Mandalika and replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

World Superbike regular Remy Gardner is making his third appearance of the season for Yamaha, as a wild-card in the factory’s home round.
 

