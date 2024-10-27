Thailand: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 453 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 436 (-17) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 356 (-97) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 345 (-108) 5 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 203 (-250) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 197 (-256) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 180 (-273) 8 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 165 (-288) 9 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 155 (-298) 10 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 143 (-310) 11 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 137 (-316) 12 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 136 (-317) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 93 (-360) 14 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 82 (-371) 15 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-382) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 66 (-387) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 48 (-405) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 31 (-422) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 23 (-430) 20 ^1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 21 (-432) 21 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 21 (-432) 22 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 (-440) 23 ˅1 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-441) 24 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-446) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-451)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

