Thailand: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)453 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)436(-17)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)356(-97)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)345(-108)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)203(-250)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*197(-256)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)180(-273)
8^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)165(-288)
9˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)155(-298)
10^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)143(-310)
11˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)137(-316)
12=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)136(-317)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)93(-360)
14=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)82(-371)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-382)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)66(-387)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)48(-405)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)31(-422)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)23(-430)
20^1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)21(-432)
21˅1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)21(-432)
22^1Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)13(-440)
23˅1Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-441)
24=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-446)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-451)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

