Thailand: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Thai Grand Prix race at Buriram, round 18 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|453
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|436
|(-17)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|356
|(-97)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|345
|(-108)
|5
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|203
|(-250)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|197
|(-256)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|180
|(-273)
|8
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|165
|(-288)
|9
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|155
|(-298)
|10
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|143
|(-310)
|11
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|137
|(-316)
|12
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|136
|(-317)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|93
|(-360)
|14
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|82
|(-371)
|15
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|71
|(-382)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|66
|(-387)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|48
|(-405)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|31
|(-422)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|23
|(-430)
|20
|^1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-432)
|21
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|(-432)
|22
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|13
|(-440)
|23
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-441)
|24
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-446)
|25
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-451)
Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie