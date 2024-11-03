2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'59.073s3/5331k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.003s3/5333k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.012s3/5335k
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.063s3/5329k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.063s3/5338k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.252s3/5333k
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.414s3/5325k
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.424s3/5331k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.472s3/5333k
10Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.560s5/5332k
11Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.603s3/5324k
12Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.627s5/5330k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.740s3/3329k
14Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.751s3/5332k
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.801s3/5327k
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.863s3/5325k
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.904s5/5330k
18Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.061s5/5329k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.163s5/5330k
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.266s5/5327k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+2.496s5/5323k
22Andrea IannoneITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+2.691s2/5325k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

Marc Marquez gets the better of title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia in a sunny morning warm-up for the Malaysian MotoGP.

Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta set the same lap time to complete a top five covered by just 0.063s!

Martin holds a 29-point lead over Bagnaia and has his first chance to win the 2024 title this afternoon.

Rain is a threat from midday onwards...

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

