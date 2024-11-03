2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'59.073s
|3/5
|331k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.003s
|3/5
|333k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.012s
|3/5
|335k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.063s
|3/5
|329k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.063s
|3/5
|338k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.252s
|3/5
|333k
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.414s
|3/5
|325k
|8
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.424s
|3/5
|331k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.472s
|3/5
|333k
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.560s
|5/5
|332k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.603s
|3/5
|324k
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.627s
|5/5
|330k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.740s
|3/3
|329k
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.751s
|3/5
|332k
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.801s
|3/5
|327k
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.863s
|3/5
|325k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.904s
|5/5
|330k
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.061s
|5/5
|329k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.163s
|5/5
|330k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.266s
|5/5
|327k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+2.496s
|5/5
|323k
|22
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+2.691s
|2/5
|325k
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)
Marc Marquez gets the better of title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia in a sunny morning warm-up for the Malaysian MotoGP.
Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta set the same lap time to complete a top five covered by just 0.063s!
Martin holds a 29-point lead over Bagnaia and has his first chance to win the 2024 title this afternoon.
Rain is a threat from midday onwards...
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.