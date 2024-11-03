2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results

Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'59.073s 3/5 331k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.003s 3/5 333k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.012s 3/5 335k 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.063s 3/5 329k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.063s 3/5 338k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.252s 3/5 333k 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.414s 3/5 325k 8 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.424s 3/5 331k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.472s 3/5 333k 10 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.560s 5/5 332k 11 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.603s 3/5 324k 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.627s 5/5 330k 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.740s 3/3 329k 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.751s 3/5 332k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.801s 3/5 327k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.863s 3/5 325k 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.904s 5/5 330k 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.061s 5/5 329k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.163s 5/5 330k 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.266s 5/5 327k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +2.496s 5/5 323k 22 Andrea Iannone ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +2.691s 2/5 325k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

Marc Marquez gets the better of title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia in a sunny morning warm-up for the Malaysian MotoGP.

Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta set the same lap time to complete a top five covered by just 0.063s!

Martin holds a 29-point lead over Bagnaia and has his first chance to win the 2024 title this afternoon.

Rain is a threat from midday onwards...

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.

