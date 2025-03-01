Thai Sprint Race: 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Thai Sprint race at Buriram, round 1 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)12 
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)9(-3)
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)7(-5)
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*6(-6)
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)5(-7)
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)4(-8)
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-9)
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)2(-10)
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1(-11)


* Rookie
 

 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

