Thai Sprint Race: 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Thai Sprint race at Buriram, round 1 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|12
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|9
|(-3)
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|7
|(-5)
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|6
|(-6)
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|5
|(-7)
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|4
|(-8)
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-9)
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|2
|(-10)
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1
|(-11)
* Rookie
