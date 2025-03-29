COTA Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's COTA Sprint race at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|86
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|67
|(-19)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|50
|(-36)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|42
|(-44)
|5
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|28
|(-58)
|6
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|25
|(-61)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|(-67)
|8
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|18
|(-68)
|9
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|16
|(-70)
|10
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|14
|(-72)
|11
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|12
|(-74)
|12
|^3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|10
|(-76)
|13
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|10
|(-76)
|14
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|(-78)
|15
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|7
|(-79)
|16
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|5
|(-81)
|17
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|4
|(-82)
|18
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|3
|(-83)
|19
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-84)
|20
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|1
|(-85)
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
