COTA Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's COTA Sprint race at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)86 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)67(-19)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)50(-36)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)42(-44)
5^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)28(-58)
6˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)25(-61)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)19(-67)
8=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*18(-68)
9^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)16(-70)
10˅1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)14(-72)
11^1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)12(-74)
12^3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)10(-76)
13˅2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-76)
14˅1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)8(-78)
15˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)7(-79)
16=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)5(-81)
17=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)4(-82)
18=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*3(-83)
19=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-84)
20=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)1(-85)

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

