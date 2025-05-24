Silverstone Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's British MotoGP Sprint race at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|180
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|161
|(-19)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|124
|(-56)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|85
|(-95)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|81
|(-99)
|6
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|77
|(-103)
|7
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|59
|(-121)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|48
|(-132)
|9
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|48
|(-132)
|10
|^2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|44
|(-136)
|11
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|43
|(-137)
|12
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|40
|(-140)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|37
|(-143)
|14
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-148)
|15
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|31
|(-149)
|16
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|23
|(-157)
|17
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|20
|(-160)
|18
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|15
|(-165)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|12
|(-168)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|10
|(-170)
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-172)
|22
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-177)
|23
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-178)
Alex Marquez reduces older brother Marc's 2025 title lead with a first MotoGP Sprint victory of the season, at Silverstone.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie