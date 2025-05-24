Silverstone Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's British MotoGP Sprint race at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.

Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)180 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)161(-19)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)124(-56)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)85(-95)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)81(-99)
6=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)77(-103)
7=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)59(-121)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*48(-132)
9=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)48(-132)
10^2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)44(-136)
11˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*43(-137)
12˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)40(-140)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)37(-143)
14=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-148)
15=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)31(-149)
16=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)23(-157)
17=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)20(-160)
18=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)15(-165)
19=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)12(-168)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)10(-170)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-172)
22=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-177)
23=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-178)

Alex Marquez reduces older brother Marc's 2025 title lead with a first MotoGP Sprint victory of the season, at Silverstone.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

