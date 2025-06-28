Assen Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Dutch Sprint race at Assen, round 10 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|282
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|239
|(-43)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|165
|(-117)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|130
|(-152)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|126
|(-156)
|6
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|101
|(-181)
|7
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|97
|(-185)
|8
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|85
|(-197)
|9
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|81
|(-201)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|61
|(-221)
|11
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|58
|(-224)
|12
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|49
|(-233)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|42
|(-240)
|14
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|38
|(-244)
|15
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|36
|(-246)
|16
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|35
|(-247)
|17
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|32
|(-250)
|18
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|32
|(-250)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-251)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|10
|(-272)
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-274)
|22
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-276)
|23
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-276)
Another Sprint victory sees Marc Marquez extend his MotoGP title advantage on Saturday at the Dutch MotoGP.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie