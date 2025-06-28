Assen Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Dutch Sprint race at Assen, round 10 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)282 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)239(-43)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)165(-117)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)130(-152)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)126(-156)
6^1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)101(-181)
7˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)97(-185)
8=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)85(-197)
9=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*81(-201)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)61(-221)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)58(-224)
12=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*49(-233)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)42(-240)
14=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)38(-244)
15=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)36(-246)
16=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)35(-247)
17=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)32(-250)
18=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)32(-250)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-251)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-272)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-274)
22^1Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-276)
23˅1Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-276)

Another Sprint victory sees Marc Marquez extend his MotoGP title advantage on Saturday at the Dutch MotoGP.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

