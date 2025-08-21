Revealed: The full 2026 NASCAR Cup Series calendar

Check out the full calendar for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, featuring 36 points-paying events.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series calendar has been unveiled, featuring 36 points-paying races and two exhibition events, making for a 38-race schedule across 40 weeks.

The most significant change sees Homestead-Miami reclaim the season finale from Phoenix, marking the first time since 2019 that the Florida oval will decide the championship.

As previously announced, a new street course around San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado will debut on June 21. 

However, its arrival won’t increase the number of road and street races, with the Chicago Street Course being dropped after three seasons. Its traditional oval counterpart, Chicagoland Speedway, returns to the schedule in its place, taking over the Independence Day weekend slot.

The 1.5-mile oval in Illinois was a regular fixture on the Cup Series from 2001-2019.

Another notable addition is North Wilkesboro, which will stage its first points-paying race since 1996. The historic venue had hosted the All-Star Race for the past three years, but that event now moves to Dover Motor Speedway on May 17.

The In-Season Challenge will also return in 2026, with its five-race slate comprising Sonoma, Chicagoland, Atlanta Speedway, North Wilkesboro and Indianapolis.

Elsewhere, Phoenix’s second race will shift to October 18, serving as the opening round of the playoffs’ ‘Round of 8’.

As tradition dictates, the season will open with the non-points Clash, which will remain at Bowman Gray Stadium for a second consecutive year, before the Daytona 500 officially launches the campaign on February 15.

The only break in the main season comes on April 4-5, between the Martinsville and Bristol rounds.

“Obviously, a lot of collaboration, a lot of time, a lot of energy that went into it, and it’s just a good blend like we’ve had over the past few years of innovation and tradition, of being able to celebrate our history and our roots and where we come from, but then also having these bold new moves that we’re introducing to the schedule,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president and chief venue & racing innovation officer.

“For events like a street race in San Diego at the Naval Base Coronado or taking the championship race back to Homestead-Miami Speedway or even a beloved track that our fans have been asking for the past several years in bringing a points race back to Chicagoland, or bringing a points race to North Wilkesboro for the first time in 30 years. So a lot of milestone moments that will be created next year, certainly a lot of anticipated moments, I think, that our fans are going to have. Certainly proud of the work that everyone’s done to help put this together.”

2026 NASCAR Cup Series calendar

RoundDateRace / TrackBroadcaster
-SUN, Feb. 1Cook Out Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium)FOX Sports
1SUN, Feb. 15Daytona 500FOX Sports
2SUN, Feb. 22EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)FOX Sports
3SUN, March 1Circuit of The Americas (Austin)FOX Sports
4SUN, March 8Phoenix RacewayFOX Sports
5SUN, March 15Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports
6SUN, March 22Darlington RacewayFOX Sports
7SUN, March 29Martinsville SpeedwayFOX Sports
8SUN, April 12Bristol Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports
9SUN, April 19Kansas SpeedwayFOX Sports
10SUN, April 26Talladega SuperspeedwayFOX Sports
11SUN, May 3Texas Motor SpeedwayFOX Sports
12SUN, May 10Watkins Glen InternationalFOX Sports
-SUN, May 17All-Star Race (Dover Motor Speedway)FOX Sports
13SUN, May 24Charlotte Motor SpeedwayPrime Video
14SUN, May 31Nashville SuperspeedwayPrime Video
15SUN, June 7Michigan International SpeedwayPrime Video
16SUN, June 14Pocono RacewayPrime Video
17SUN, June 21San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)Prime Video
18SUN, June 28Sonoma RacewayTNT Sports
19SUN, July 5Chicagoland SpeedwayTNT Sports
20SUN, July 12EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)TNT Sports
21SUN, July 19North Wilkesboro SpeedwayTNT Sports
22SUN, July 26Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayTNT Sports
23SUN, Aug. 9Iowa SpeedwayUSA/NBC
24SAT, Aug. 15Richmond RacewayUSA/NBC
25SUN, Aug. 23New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayUSA/NBC
26SAT, Aug. 29Daytona International SpeedwayUSA/NBC
27SUN, Sep. 6Darlington RacewayUSA/NBC
28SUN, Sep. 13World Wide Technology Raceway at GatewayUSA/NBC
29SUN, Sep. 19Bristol Motor SpeedwayUSA/NBC
30SUN, Sep. 27Kansas SpeedwayUSA/NBC
31SUN, Oct. 4Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayUSA/NBC
32SUN, Oct. 11Charlotte Motor Speedway RovalUSA/NBC
33SUN, Oct. 18Phoenix RacewayUSA/NBC
34SUN, Oct. 25Talladega SuperspeedwayUSA/NBC
35SUN, Nov. 1Martinsville SpeedwayUSA/NBC
36SUN, Nov. 8Homestead-Miami SpeedwayUSA/NBC

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

