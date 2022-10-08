NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 - Full Qualifying results

NASCAR at Charlotte Roval: Joey Logano, Team Penske Shine in Saturday Qualifying

8 Oct 2022
Full results from qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Race 7 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

2022 Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
2William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
4Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
5Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
6Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
7AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
8Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
11Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
12Cole CusterStewart Haas RacingFord
13Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
14Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
15Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
16Ty Gibbs23XI RacingToyota
17Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
18Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
20Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
21Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
22Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
23Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
24Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
25Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
26Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
27Joey HandRick Ware RacingFord
28Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
29Noah GragsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
30Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
31Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
32Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
33Daniil KvyatTeam HezebergToyota
34Mike RockenfellerSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
35JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
36Loris HezemansTeam HezebergFord
37Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
38Josh WilliamsLive Fast MotorsportsFord
39Conor DalyTMT RacingChevrolet

Joey Logano won his third pole of the season in the final round of group qualifying on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

The top five drivers from each group advanced into the final round of qualifying, where Logano earned the 25th pole of his career. It was a banner day for Team Penske, who qualified first, fifth, and sixth today.

William Byron will join Logano on the front row at the start of tomorrow's race. It has been a good week for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who got his 25 playoff points back from NASCAR after filing an appeal to their penalty.

Eight of the top-ten in qualifying are playoff drivers. The other two playoff drivers Chase Briscoe (17th) and Denny Hamlin (24th) will have their work cut out for them tomorrow. This race has never been won from pole position, and three of the four races have been won by a driver starting 9th or worse.

This is an elimination race, so four more drivers will be eliminated as the others move on to the Round of 8 next weekend.

Previous Charlotte Roval 400 winners

2021 - Kyle Larson (Hendrick)

2020 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)

2019 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)

2018 - Ryan Blaney (Penske)

 