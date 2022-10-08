NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 - Full Qualifying results

NASCAR at Charlotte Roval: Joey Logano, Team Penske Shine in Saturday Qualifying
Full results from qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Race 7 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
|2022 Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|12
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|18
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|22
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|23
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|24
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Joey Hand
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|28
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|29
|Noah Gragson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|33
|Daniil Kvyat
|Team Hezeberg
|Toyota
|34
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|Loris Hezemans
|Team Hezeberg
|Ford
|37
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|38
|Josh Williams
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
|39
|Conor Daly
|TMT Racing
|Chevrolet
Joey Logano won his third pole of the season in the final round of group qualifying on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.
The top five drivers from each group advanced into the final round of qualifying, where Logano earned the 25th pole of his career. It was a banner day for Team Penske, who qualified first, fifth, and sixth today.
William Byron will join Logano on the front row at the start of tomorrow's race. It has been a good week for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who got his 25 playoff points back from NASCAR after filing an appeal to their penalty.
Eight of the top-ten in qualifying are playoff drivers. The other two playoff drivers Chase Briscoe (17th) and Denny Hamlin (24th) will have their work cut out for them tomorrow. This race has never been won from pole position, and three of the four races have been won by a driver starting 9th or worse.
This is an elimination race, so four more drivers will be eliminated as the others move on to the Round of 8 next weekend.
Previous Charlotte Roval 400 winners
2021 - Kyle Larson (Hendrick)
2020 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)
2019 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)
2018 - Ryan Blaney (Penske)