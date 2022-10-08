NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 - Full Qualifying results

2022 Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 6 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 7 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 8 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 13 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 17 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 18 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 22 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 23 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 24 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 26 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Joey Hand Rick Ware Racing Ford 28 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 32 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Daniil Kvyat Team Hezeberg Toyota 34 Mike Rockenfeller Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Loris Hezemans Team Hezeberg Ford 37 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 38 Josh Williams Live Fast Motorsports Ford 39 Conor Daly TMT Racing Chevrolet

Joey Logano won his third pole of the season in the final round of group qualifying on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

The top five drivers from each group advanced into the final round of qualifying, where Logano earned the 25th pole of his career. It was a banner day for Team Penske, who qualified first, fifth, and sixth today.

William Byron will join Logano on the front row at the start of tomorrow's race. It has been a good week for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who got his 25 playoff points back from NASCAR after filing an appeal to their penalty.

Eight of the top-ten in qualifying are playoff drivers. The other two playoff drivers Chase Briscoe (17th) and Denny Hamlin (24th) will have their work cut out for them tomorrow. This race has never been won from pole position, and three of the four races have been won by a driver starting 9th or worse.

This is an elimination race, so four more drivers will be eliminated as the others move on to the Round of 8 next weekend.

Previous Charlotte Roval 400 winners

2021 - Kyle Larson (Hendrick)

2020 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)

2019 - Chase Elliott (Hendrick)

2018 - Ryan Blaney (Penske)