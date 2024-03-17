2024 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Full results

2024 Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +1.083 3 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford +7.284 4 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +14.342 5 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +15.155 6 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota +1 Lap 7 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford +1 Lap 8 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +1 Lap 9 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +1 Lap 10 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +1 Lap 11 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford +1 Lap 12 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +1 Lap 13 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +2 Lap 14 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +2 Lap 15 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +2 Lap 16 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford +2 Laps 17 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford +2 Laps 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +2 Laps 19 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford +2 Laps 20 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota +2 Laps 21 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +2 Laps 22 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford +2 Laps 23 AJ Allmendinger USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +2 Laps 24 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +2 Laps 25 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +2 Laps 26 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford +3 Laps 27 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +3 Laps 28 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +4 Laps 29 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota +4 Laps 30 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota +5 Laps 31 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford +5 Laps 32 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford +5 Laps 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet +5 Laps 34 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +6 Lap 35 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +8 Laps DNF Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +308 Laps

Denny Hamlin takes his first race win of the season in an action-packed Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Across the 500 laps, there were 54 different leaders.

Hamlin's team-mate, Martin Truex Jr, finished in second place with Brad Keselowski in third place.

Instead of just a race of 500 laps, the event in Bristol turned into a battle for survival. The drivers faced challenges with tyre wear around the oval and had to carefully manage their pace due to a lack of rear grip throughout the race.

Due to the challenge of tyre wear, NASCAR officials allowed Goodyear to supply each team with extra tyres to help the driver's race.

Despite the bad tyre wear, Ty Gibbs managed to get the best out of his car and tyres when it mattered. The 21-year-old won both opening stages today and collected 20 points from the first two stages.