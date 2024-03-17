2024 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Full results
Race results from the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, round 5 in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.
2024 Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+1.083
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|+7.284
|4
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+14.342
|5
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+15.155
|6
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+1 Lap
|7
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|+1 Lap
|8
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+1 Lap
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+1 Lap
|10
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+1 Lap
|11
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+1 Lap
|12
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+1 Lap
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+2 Lap
|14
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+2 Lap
|15
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+2 Lap
|16
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+2 Laps
|17
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|+2 Laps
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+2 Laps
|19
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|+2 Laps
|20
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+2 Laps
|21
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+2 Laps
|22
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+2 Laps
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+2 Laps
|24
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+2 Laps
|25
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+2 Laps
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+3 Laps
|27
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+3 Laps
|28
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+4 Laps
|29
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+4 Laps
|30
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+5 Laps
|31
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+5 Laps
|32
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|+5 Laps
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|+5 Laps
|34
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+6 Lap
|35
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+8 Laps
|DNF
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+308 Laps
Denny Hamlin takes his first race win of the season in an action-packed Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Across the 500 laps, there were 54 different leaders.
Hamlin's team-mate, Martin Truex Jr, finished in second place with Brad Keselowski in third place.
Instead of just a race of 500 laps, the event in Bristol turned into a battle for survival. The drivers faced challenges with tyre wear around the oval and had to carefully manage their pace due to a lack of rear grip throughout the race.
Due to the challenge of tyre wear, NASCAR officials allowed Goodyear to supply each team with extra tyres to help the driver's race.
Despite the bad tyre wear, Ty Gibbs managed to get the best out of his car and tyres when it mattered. The 21-year-old won both opening stages today and collected 20 points from the first two stages.