2024 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Full results

Race results from the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, round 5 in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
2024 Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota 
2Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+1.083
3Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord+7.284
4Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+14.342
5Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+15.155
6John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota+1 Lap
7Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord+1 Lap
8Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+1 Lap
9Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+1 Lap
10Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+1 Lap
11Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord+1 Lap
12Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+1 Lap
13Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+2 Lap
14Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+2 Lap
15Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet+2 Lap
16Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord+2 Laps
17Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord+2 Laps
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet+2 Laps
19Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord+2 Laps
20Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota+2 Laps
21Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet+2 Laps
22Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord+2 Laps
23AJ AllmendingerUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet+2 Laps
24Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet+2 Laps
25Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet+2 Laps
26Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord+3 Laps
27Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet+3 Laps
28Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet+4 Laps
29Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota+4 Laps
30Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota+5 Laps
31Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord+5 Laps
32Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord+5 Laps
33Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet+5 Laps
34Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+6 Lap
35William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+8 Laps
DNFZane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet+308 Laps

Denny Hamlin takes his first race win of the season in an action-packed Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Across the 500 laps, there were 54 different leaders.

Hamlin's team-mate, Martin Truex Jr, finished in second place with Brad Keselowski in third place.

Instead of just a race of 500 laps, the event in Bristol turned into a battle for survival. The drivers faced challenges with tyre wear around the oval and had to carefully manage their pace due to a lack of rear grip throughout the race.

Due to the challenge of tyre wear, NASCAR officials allowed Goodyear to supply each team with extra tyres to help the driver's race.

Despite the bad tyre wear, Ty Gibbs managed to get the best out of his car and tyres when it mattered. The 21-year-old won both opening stages today and collected 20 points from the first two stages.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
5 hours ago
Denny Hamlin hammers opposition in Food City 500
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
NASCAR
Results
10 hours ago
2024 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Full results
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
MotoGP
News
11 hours ago
“Unleash the beast” prediction made about Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
13 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton accused of thinking about Ferrari due to Mercedes W15 struggles
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver on the drivers' parade.
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Oliver Bearman (GBR)…
F1
News
14 hours ago
“Disgraceful” Alpine lambasted as “floundering”, drivers tipped to quit
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2…

Latest News

F1
News
15 hours ago
Fernando Alonso “questioning himself” as new doubt arises over F1 future
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
15 hours ago
Ducati “crunched data” before Francesco Bagnaia beat “worried” Jorge Martin
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
19 hours ago
Key KTM weakness pinpointed - but Brad Binder tipped to fight for title
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
MotoGP
News
22 hours ago
Why Qatar showed that Ducati are more dominant than ever in MotoGP
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March