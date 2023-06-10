4) Conor Cummins5) Josh Brookes6) James Hillier7) John McGuinness8) David Johnson
2023 Isle of Man TT Senior TT: As it happened
The final race of the 2023 Isle of Man TT was dominated by Peter Hickman. Here's how he did it...
Hickman denies Dunlop to win Senior TT at 2023 Isle of Man TT
19.9 seconds clear of Dean Harrison.
Michael Dunlop 20.4 seconds clear in third.
Peter Hickman delights the fans as he closes in on victory!
He's actually closing in on Hickman, but only on the road, not on the overall timesheets.
Hickman is miles clear and will win imminently.
Hicky leads by more than 20 seconds, this is a formality now... surely.
Peter Hickman just needs to keep his concentration to become a three-time winner of the Senior TT.
Dominant Hickman is leading Harrison by 15.9s.
Dunlop 27s behind Harrison.
Cummins fourth.
Wow, big moment at Sulby.
There's surely no stopping Hicky now?
Heading to the pitstops, Hickman is 12.4s ahead of Harrison.
Dunlop 26.3s behind Harrison.
Cummins fourth.
He's now 12.5s ahead of Harrison, he's totally in control of this race.
Dunlop still third.
Hickman is 9.9s ahead of Harrison at the half-way stage.
He;s 9.4s ahead of Harrison, 13.2s ahead of Dunlop.
1) Hickman
2) Harrison
3) Dunlop
4) Cummins
5) Brookes
6) McGuinness
8.2s is the gap between leader Hickman and second-placed Harrison.
Hickman's 135.507mph (16m 42.366s) is a new lap record in the Senior TT.
It's just outside of his own outright record, which he set yesterday.
He;s 12.5s behind the leader Hickman, after making adjustments to his bike in the pits after the second lap.
He's flown out of the pits 3s faster than Hickman.
Riders come into the pits for fuel.
Hickman is 11.8s ahead of Harrison.
Hickman now 10.5s ahead.
8.7s ahead of Harrison.
Hickman has a 7s lead over Harrison.
Dunlop another 4s back.
Dominic Herbertson has retired too.
Mike Browne stopped at the end of Lap 1.
Peter Hickman is winning.
Dean Harrison 6.1s behind.
Michael Dunlop 3.9s behind in third.