Crash Home
RR
Live
2023 Isle of Man TT Senior TT: As it happened

2023 Isle of Man TT Senior TT: As it happened

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

The final race of the 2023 Isle of Man TT was dominated by Peter Hickman. Here's how he did it...

Reporting By:
14:04
After the podium

4) Conor Cummins

5) Josh Brookes

6) James Hillier

7) John McGuinness

8) David Johnson

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
14:02
Full report

Hickman denies Dunlop to win Senior TT at 2023 Isle of Man TT

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
14:01
Peter Hickman wins Senior TT

19.9 seconds clear of Dean Harrison.

Michael Dunlop 20.4 seconds clear in third.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:59
Wheelie!

Peter Hickman delights the fans as he closes in on victory!

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:58
Dunlop speeding up

He's actually closing in on Hickman, but only on the road, not on the overall timesheets.

Hickman is miles clear and will win imminently.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:54
Ballaugh on final lap

Hicky leads by more than 20 seconds, this is a formality now... surely.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:50
Final lap

Peter Hickman just needs to keep his concentration to become a three-time winner of the Senior TT.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:44
End of Lap 5

Dominant Hickman is leading Harrison by 15.9s.

Dunlop 27s behind Harrison.

Cummins fourth.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:39
Hickman passes Dunlop!

Wow, big moment at Sulby.

There's surely no stopping Hicky now?

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:32
End of Lap 4

Heading to the pitstops, Hickman is 12.4s ahead of Harrison.

Dunlop 26.3s behind Harrison.

Cummins fourth.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:24
Bungalow on Lap 4

He's now 12.5s ahead of Harrison, he's totally in control of this race.

Dunlop still third.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:12
End of Lap 3

Hickman is 9.9s ahead of Harrison at the half-way stage.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:10
Hicky's lead growing

He;s 9.4s ahead of Harrison, 13.2s ahead of Dunlop.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:04
As it stands

1) Hickman

2) Harrison

3) Dunlop

4) Cummins

5) Brookes

6) McGuinness

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
13:00
Ballaugh on Lap 3

8.2s is the gap between leader Hickman and second-placed Harrison.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:58
New Senior TT lap record

Hickman's 135.507mph (16m 42.366s) is a new lap record in the Senior TT.

It's just outside of his own outright record, which he set yesterday.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:56
Dunlop's adjustments don't work yet

He;s 12.5s behind the leader Hickman, after making adjustments to his bike in the pits after the second lap.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:54
Harrison starts well

He's flown out of the pits 3s faster than Hickman.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:51
End of Lap 2

Riders come into the pits for fuel.

Hickman is 11.8s ahead of Harrison.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:49
Bungalow on Lap 2

Hickman now 10.5s ahead.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:45
Hickman's lead getting bigger

8.7s ahead of Harrison.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:42
Ballaugh on Lap 2

Hickman has a 7s lead over Harrison.

Dunlop another 4s back.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:41
And another...

Dominic Herbertson has retired too.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:41
Another retirement

Mike Browne stopped at the end of Lap 1.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:34
End of Lap 1

Peter Hickman is winning.

Dean Harrison 6.1s behind.

Michael Dunlop 3.9s behind in third.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture