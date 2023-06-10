Hickman denies Dunlop to win Senior TT at 2023 Isle of Man TT

Hickman finished 19.9 seconds clear of runner-up Dean Harrison, with Dunlop a further 20.4s behind in third.

Conor Cummins finished fourth, Josh Brookes fifth, James Hillier sixth, John McGuinness seventh and David Johnson eighth.

The rivalry between Hickman and Dunlop has engulfed this year’s event but it was Hickman who won the most prestigious, and final, race of 2023.

For Hickman it was a 13th career victory at the TT, meaning only eight men have won more.

Dunlop had already amassed four wins to leave himself one short of the all-time record (26) held by his iconic uncle Joey Dunlop, but Hickman’s brilliance will force him to wait until next year before trying to claim the outright record.

Hickman had broken the outright lap record on a Superstock bike earlier this week and did consider using the same machine for the Senior TT, but he emerged pleased with his Superbike’s performance after a warm-up lap.

His decision was justified with a flawless six-lap ride around the Mountain Course.

Hickman joins Dunlop as a three-time Senior TT winner, and has now won three of the past four.

Hickman also denied Dunlop the chance to equal the record of five wins in a single event, held by Ian Hutchinson. Hickman and Dunlop finish 2023 with four wins each.