2023 Isle of Man TT Senior TT: Full Results

Peter Hickman sped away from his rivals to win the Isle of Man Senior TT in style, with a new lap recrd for the class, while setting the fastest six lap race time everon his way to a thirteenth victory.

Run over 6 laps and moved to Saturday, the riders ended the 2023 Isle of Man TT in style.



The race was billed as a shootout between new outright race record holder Peter Hickman, who won both the Superstock and Supertwin outings on Friday and Michael Dunlop, who needed just one more win to equal his uncle Joey’s record of 26 TT wins - and it didn’t disappoint.

Although the FHO Racing rider played his part and was ahead overall by the Ramsey hairpin on lap one, where he got the hammer down and controlled the time trial -finishing second on the road from a tenth place start - it was not Michael Dunlop second.

That honour went to Dean Harrison who was second off the start for DAO Kawasaki and bested his run of third places by claiming the second spot on the podium.

Dunlop finished third, with a late chase of Hickman once he was ahead of him on track.

2023 ISLE OF MAN TT : SENIOR TT POS RIDER BIKE/TEAM DIFFERENCE RACE TIME 1 Peter Hickman BMW M1000RR K66 Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW 1.42.29.488 2 Dean Harrison Kawasaki ZX-10RR ZXT02N DAO Racing Kawasaki 19.989 1.42.49.478 3 Michael Dunlop Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Hawk Racing 20.433 1.43.09.911 4 Conor Cummins Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 01.30.917 1.44.40.828 5 Joshua Brookes BMW S1000RR K67 Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW 23.564 1.45.04.393 6 James Hillier Yamaha YZF-R1M B4S OMG Racing 13:55.2 1.45.41.862 7 John McGuinness Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Honda Racing UK 10.784 1.45.52.646 8 David Johnson HondaCBR1000RR SP SC77 C&LFairburn Properties / Jackson Racing 48.105 1.46.40.752 9 Davey Todd Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 32.312 1.47.13.064 10 Rob Hodson Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 SMT Racing 4.056 1.47.17.120 11 Craig Neve Honda CBR1000RR SP SC77 Bathams Racing 4.475 1.47.21.596 12 Shaun Anderson Suzuki GSX-R1000R L7 Team Classic Suzuki 9.403 1.47.30.999 13 Brian McCormack BMW M1000RR K66 Roadhouse Macau by FHO No transponder 14 James Hind Suzuki GSX-R1000R L7 North Lincs Components 57.399 1.48.28.399 15 Phillip Crowe BMW M1000RR K66 Nigel Appleyard Agri Wash 7.486 1.48.35.885 16 Paul Jordan Yamaha YZF-R1M 2KS PreZ Racing by Prosper 58.313 1.49.34.198 17 Stephen Smith Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 DP Coldplaning / TC- Racing 35.455 1.50.09.654 18 Julian Trummer Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 WH Racing with Dynobike 19.102 1.50.28.757 19 Michael Evans Suzuki GSX-R1000R L7 Michael Evans Racing 3.198 1.50.31.955 20 Ryan Cringle Honda - T-Bike CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 AGR Motorsports 4.932 1.50.36.888 21 Allann Venter BMW S1000RR K67 Lekka Racing/Sandton BMW / TAG-43 34.630 1.51.11.518 22 Forest Dunn Suzuki GSXR1000 No sponsor 6.275 1.51.17.794 23 Richard Wilson BMW T-Bike S1000RR K46 KH Hire 41.787 1.51.59.581 24 James Chawke Suzuki GSX-R1000R L7 Chawkie Racing Supporters Club 6.761 1.52.06.342 25 David Datzer BMW S1000RR K67 MTP-Racing by Syntainics Penz 13 2.116 1.52.08 26 Michael Russell BMW S1000RR K46 Pipewerx Exhausts 21.818 1.52.30.278 27 Amalric Blanc BMW S1000RR K67 Team B&M / Team Gazzz 58 31.833 1.53.02.111 28 Rhys Hardisty Yamaha YZF-R1 B3L Lee Williams /GATC 28.704 1.53.30.815 29 Baz Furber BMW S1000RR K46 DC Motorcycles Newtown 26.564 1.53.57.379 30 Anthony Redmond BMW S1000RR K46 Reds Garage IOM 38.581 1.54.35.961 31 Erno Kostamo BMW S1000RR K67 38 Motorsport Syntainics no transponder 32 Michael Rutter Honda RC213V-S Bathams Ales DNF 33 Mark Parrett BMW S1000RR K67 C and C ltd DNF 34 Dominic Herbertson BMW S1000RR K46 APERO DNF 35 Samuel West BMW S1000RR K67 Street Diner Racing DNF 36 Mike Browne BMW M1000RR K66 Burrows Engineering / RK racing DNF 37 Stefano Bonetti Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82 Speed motor DNF 38 Jamie Coward Honda CBR1000RR SP SC77 KTS Racing powered by Steadplan DNF 39 Mark Goodings Kawasaki ZX-10R ZXT00S Steady Away Racing DNF 40 Timothee Monot Kawasaki ZX-10R ZXT00R Méca prestige by TMR DNF 41 Chris Sarbora BMW S1000RR K67 MotoHub UK DNF 42 Dave Hewson BMW S1000RR K46 Wilson Craig Racing DNF 43 Paul Potchy Williams Suzuki GSXR1000R L9 Potchy's MOT Station DNF 44 Xavier Denis Yamaha YZF-R1 B3L performanX Racing Team DNF

Elsewhere, Manx rider was the best of the home heroes in fourth for Milenco by Padgett's Motocycles, while Josh Brookes was once again inside the top five despite being a late addition to the TT.

Ryan Cringle finished his first TT with a 19th placed finish.

All the top rider dedicated their performances to the memory of Raul Torras Martinez.