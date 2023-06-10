2023 Isle of Man TT Senior TT: Full Results

10 Jun 2023
Results from Saturday’s 2023 Isle of Man TT Senior TT race, which saw a dominant Peter Hickman pick up his fourth win of the week.

 

Peter Hickman sped away from his rivals to win the Isle of Man Senior TT in style, with a new lap recrd for the class, while setting the fastest six lap race time everon his way to a thirteenth victory.

Run over 6 laps and moved to Saturday, the riders ended the 2023 Isle of Man TT in style.


The race was billed as a shootout between new outright race record holder Peter Hickman, who won both the Superstock and Supertwin outings on Friday and Michael Dunlop, who needed just one more win to equal his uncle Joey’s record of 26 TT wins - and it didn’t disappoint.

Although the FHO Racing rider played his part and was ahead overall by the Ramsey hairpin on lap one, where he got the hammer down and controlled the time trial -finishing second on the road from a tenth place start - it was not Michael Dunlop second.

That honour went to Dean Harrison who was second off the start for DAO Kawasaki and bested his run of third places by claiming the second spot on the podium.

Dunlop finished third, with a late chase of Hickman once he was ahead of him on track.

 

 

2023 ISLE OF MAN TT : SENIOR TT
POSRIDERBIKE/TEAMDIFFERENCERACE TIME
1Peter HickmanBMW M1000RR K66 Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW 1.42.29.488
2Dean HarrisonKawasaki ZX-10RR ZXT02N DAO Racing Kawasaki19.9891.42.49.478
3Michael DunlopHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Hawk Racing20.4331.43.09.911
4Conor CumminsHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles01.30.9171.44.40.828
5Joshua BrookesBMW S1000RR K67 Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW23.5641.45.04.393
6James HillierYamaha YZF-R1M B4S OMG Racing13:55.21.45.41.862
7John McGuinnessHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Honda Racing UK10.7841.45.52.646
8David JohnsonHondaCBR1000RR SP SC77 C&LFairburn Properties / Jackson Racing48.1051.46.40.752
9Davey ToddHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles32.3121.47.13.064
10Rob HodsonHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 SMT Racing4.0561.47.17.120
11Craig NeveHonda CBR1000RR SP SC77 Bathams Racing4.4751.47.21.596
12Shaun AndersonSuzuki GSX-R1000R L7 Team Classic Suzuki9.4031.47.30.999
13Brian McCormackBMW M1000RR K66 Roadhouse Macau by FHONo transponder 
14James HindSuzuki GSX-R1000R L7 North Lincs Components57.3991.48.28.399
15Phillip CroweBMW M1000RR K66 Nigel Appleyard Agri Wash7.4861.48.35.885
16Paul JordanYamaha YZF-R1M 2KS PreZ Racing by Prosper58.3131.49.34.198
17Stephen SmithHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 DP Coldplaning / TC- Racing35.4551.50.09.654
18Julian TrummerHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 WH Racing with Dynobike19.1021.50.28.757
19Michael EvansSuzuki GSX-R1000R L7 Michael Evans Racing3.1981.50.31.955
20Ryan CringleHonda - T-Bike CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 AGR Motorsports4.9321.50.36.888
21Allann VenterBMW S1000RR K67 Lekka Racing/Sandton BMW / TAG-4334.6301.51.11.518
22Forest DunnSuzuki GSXR1000 No sponsor6.2751.51.17.794
23Richard WilsonBMW T-Bike S1000RR K46 KH Hire41.7871.51.59.581
24James ChawkeSuzuki GSX-R1000R L7 Chawkie Racing Supporters Club6.7611.52.06.342
25David DatzerBMW S1000RR K67 MTP-Racing by Syntainics Penz 132.1161.52.08
26Michael RussellBMW S1000RR K46 Pipewerx Exhausts21.8181.52.30.278
27Amalric BlancBMW S1000RR K67 Team B&M / Team Gazzz 5831.8331.53.02.111
28Rhys HardistyYamaha YZF-R1 B3L Lee Williams /GATC28.7041.53.30.815
29Baz FurberBMW S1000RR K46 DC Motorcycles Newtown26.5641.53.57.379
30Anthony RedmondBMW S1000RR K46 Reds Garage IOM38.5811.54.35.961
31Erno KostamoBMW S1000RR K67 38 Motorsport Syntainicsno transponder 
32Michael RutterHonda RC213V-S Bathams AlesDNF 
33Mark ParrettBMW S1000RR K67 C and C ltdDNF 
34Dominic HerbertsonBMW S1000RR K46 APERODNF 
35Samuel WestBMW S1000RR K67 Street Diner RacingDNF 
36Mike BrowneBMW M1000RR K66 Burrows Engineering / RK racingDNF 
37Stefano BonettiHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82 Speed motorDNF 
38Jamie CowardHonda CBR1000RR SP SC77 KTS Racing powered by SteadplanDNF 
39Mark GoodingsKawasaki ZX-10R ZXT00S Steady Away RacingDNF 
40Timothee MonotKawasaki ZX-10R ZXT00R Méca prestige by TMRDNF 
41Chris SarboraBMW S1000RR K67 MotoHub UKDNF 
42Dave HewsonBMW S1000RR K46 Wilson Craig RacingDNF 
43Paul Potchy WilliamsSuzuki GSXR1000R L9 Potchy's MOT StationDNF 
44Xavier DenisYamaha YZF-R1 B3L performanX Racing TeamDNF 
 
  

Elsewhere, Manx rider was the best of the home heroes in fourth for Milenco by Padgett's Motocycles, while Josh Brookes was once again inside the top five despite being a late addition to the TT.

Ryan Cringle finished his first TT with a 19th placed finish.

All the top rider dedicated their performances to the memory of Raul Torras Martinez.