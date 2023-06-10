2023 Isle of Man TT Senior TT: Full Results
Results from Saturday’s 2023 Isle of Man TT Senior TT race, which saw a dominant Peter Hickman pick up his fourth win of the week.
Peter Hickman sped away from his rivals to win the Isle of Man Senior TT in style, with a new lap recrd for the class, while setting the fastest six lap race time everon his way to a thirteenth victory.
Run over 6 laps and moved to Saturday, the riders ended the 2023 Isle of Man TT in style.
The race was billed as a shootout between new outright race record holder Peter Hickman, who won both the Superstock and Supertwin outings on Friday and Michael Dunlop, who needed just one more win to equal his uncle Joey’s record of 26 TT wins - and it didn’t disappoint.
Although the FHO Racing rider played his part and was ahead overall by the Ramsey hairpin on lap one, where he got the hammer down and controlled the time trial -finishing second on the road from a tenth place start - it was not Michael Dunlop second.
That honour went to Dean Harrison who was second off the start for DAO Kawasaki and bested his run of third places by claiming the second spot on the podium.
Dunlop finished third, with a late chase of Hickman once he was ahead of him on track.
Elsewhere, Manx rider was the best of the home heroes in fourth for Milenco by Padgett's Motocycles, while Josh Brookes was once again inside the top five despite being a late addition to the TT.
Ryan Cringle finished his first TT with a 19th placed finish.
All the top rider dedicated their performances to the memory of Raul Torras Martinez.