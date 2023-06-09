Dunlop shock DNF allows Hickman to win Isle of Man TT Supertwin race

Dunlop was leading on the first lap when he shockingly pulled up with a mechanical issue to his Paton. Moments later, his race was over.

It means Dunlop could not equal the all-time record of 26 TT wins that his uncle Joey holds, as the crowd perhaps expected on Friday afternoon.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

He will have just one more chance at this year’s event to claim the one win needed to equal the record - the Senior TT on Saturday.

Mike Browne profited from Dunlop’s retirement to take the lead and he looked set for his first-ever TT win.

But, 16.599s clear at the front, he retired at the end of the second lap with a problem to his Paton.

“The clutch was gone - I was nursing it but it got worse and worse and worse,” Browne reacted.

Hickman then cruised home for his second victory of Friday - having won the Superstock race earlier in the same day - and his 12th career TT win.

Pierre Yves Bian was second, Josh Brookes was third.

Dominic Herbertson was set for the podium until he pulled up early.