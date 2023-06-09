Dunlop shock DNF allows Hickman to win Isle of Man TT Supertwin race

Michael Dunlop shock DNF allows Peter Hickman to win Isle of Man TT Supertwin race
Michael Dunlop’s early retirement enabled Peter Hickman to claim victory in the Isle of Man TT Supertwin Race 2 on Friday.
Dunlop was leading on the first lap when he shockingly pulled up with a mechanical issue to his Paton. Moments later, his race was over.
It means Dunlop could not equal the all-time record of 26 TT wins that his uncle Joey holds, as the crowd perhaps expected on Friday afternoon.
He will have just one more chance at this year’s event to claim the one win needed to equal the record - the Senior TT on Saturday.
Mike Browne profited from Dunlop’s retirement to take the lead and he looked set for his first-ever TT win.
But, 16.599s clear at the front, he retired at the end of the second lap with a problem to his Paton.
“The clutch was gone - I was nursing it but it got worse and worse and worse,” Browne reacted.
Hickman then cruised home for his second victory of Friday - having won the Superstock race earlier in the same day - and his 12th career TT win.
Pierre Yves Bian was second, Josh Brookes was third.
Dominic Herbertson was set for the podium until he pulled up early.