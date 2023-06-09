2023 Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 2: Full Results
Results for Friday’s 2023 Isle of Man TT Superstock race, which saw Peter Hickman break the outright lap record.
Peter Hickman doubled up his Superstock class wins in style, dismantling the outright record for any class around the mountain circuit at the Isle of Man TT.
It is the fastest road racers eleventh win in total, and third successive superstock victory. Aboard his number ten bike he knocked a massive seventeen seconds off the old race record for the Superstock bikes, breaking four sector records in the process.
Michael Dunlop was no slouch himself, leading on the road after starting sixth, finishing briefly with a new class record before that was smashed by the BSB regular.
Third one again went to Dean Harrison.
Out of his hospital sickbed, Conor Cummins bounced back for fourth. Josh Brookes equalled his best ever finish after overtaking Jamie Coward.
The race had a delayed start for a cherry picker to be on track and attend to loose branches from a tree on the mountain course.
Dunlop has another chance to equal his uncle Joey’s record in the second Supertwin race later today.
Rookie for the 2023 meet, Ryan Cringle managed a top 20 finish.
Davey Todd, fourth in race one, almost didn’t make it to the start with his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda through illness, his teammate Cummins had the same issue earlier in the week. Given a anti-sickness injection in the medical centre, he was cleared to go, but later retired.