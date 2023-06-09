2023 Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 2: Full Results

9 Jun 2023
IOMTT, Isle of Man TT, 2023, Superstock, race 2, Hickman

Results for Friday’s 2023 Isle of Man TT Superstock race, which saw Peter Hickman break the outright lap record.

Peter Hickman doubled up his Superstock class wins in style, dismantling the outright record for any class around the mountain circuit at the Isle of Man TT.

It is the fastest road racers eleventh win in total, and third successive superstock victory. Aboard his number ten bike he knocked a massive seventeen seconds off the old race record for the Superstock bikes, breaking four sector records in the process.

Michael Dunlop was no slouch himself, leading on the road after starting sixth, finishing briefly with a new class record before that was smashed by the BSB regular.

Third one again went to Dean Harrison.

Out of his hospital sickbed, Conor Cummins bounced back for fourth. Josh Brookes equalled his best ever finish after overtaking Jamie Coward.

The race had a delayed start for a cherry picker to be on track and attend to loose branches from a tree on the mountain course.

Dunlop has another chance to equal his uncle Joey’s record in the second Supertwin race later today.

 

2023 ISLE OF MAN TT : SUPERSTOCK (Race 2)
POSRIDERBIKE/TEAMDIFFERENCERACE TIME
1Peter HickmanBMW M1000RR K66 Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW 50.48.300
2Michael DunlopHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82 MD Racing17.184s51.05.485
3Dean HarrisonKawasaki ZX-10RR ZXT02N DAO Racing Kawasaki40.83651.46.321
4Conor CumminsHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles18.353.04.621
5Joshua BrookesBMW M1000RR K66 Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW23.74152.28.363
6Jamie CowardHonda CBR1000RR SP SC77 KTS Racing powered by Steadplan45:36.052.28.804
7James HillierYamaha YZF-R1M B4S OMG Racing17.07652.45.931
8John McGuinnessHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Honda Racing UK1.09452.47.025
9Dominic HerbertsonBMW S1000RR K46 EFL Engineering Fabrication Ltd31.48253.18.507
10Michael RutterBMW M1000RR K66 Bathams Ales0.0.28153.18.789
11Shaun AndersonSuzuki GSX-R1000R L9 Team Classic Suzuki5.96253.24.751
12Phillip CroweBMW M1000RR K66 Agriwash Farm Hygine11.66753.36.419
13Craig NeveHonda CBR1000RR SP SC77 Bathams Racing13.04153.49.460
14Rob HodsonHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 SMT Racing3.52153.52.981
15Brian McCormackBMW M1000RR K66 Roadhouse Macau by FHO10.53554.03.517
16Paul JordanYamaha YZF-R1M 2KS PreZ Racing by Prosper²11.84054.15.357
17Samuel WestBMW S1000RR K67 Street Diner Racing7.74354.23.100
18Stephen SmithHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 DP Coldplaning / TC- Racing16.83052.39.931
19Ryan CringleHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82 AGR Motorsports15.31254.55.243
20Allann VenterBMW S1000RR K67 Lekka Racing/Sandton BMW/Tag-4318.80755.14.050
21Michael EvansSuzuki GSX-R1000R L7 Michael Evans Racing20.77855.34.828
22David DatzerBMW M1000RR K66 MTP-Racing by Tommy Wagner1.68955.36.518
23Mark ParrettBMW S1000RR K67 C and C ltd27.23056.03.748
24Mark GoodingsKawasaki ZX-10R ZXT00S LMT Motorsport1.79256.05.541
25Forest DunnSuzuki GSXR1000 no sponsor1.34356.06.885
26Stefano BonettiHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82 Speed motor0.39356.07.278
27Rhys HardistyYamaha YZF-R1 B3L Lee Williams Contractors2.25156.09.530
28Michael RussellBMW S1000RR K46 Pipewerx Exhausts19.83856.29.368
29James ChawkeSuzuki GSX-R1000R L7 Chawkie Racing Supporters Club36.09057.05.459
30Anthony RedmondBMW S1000RR K46 Reds Garage IOM3.74757.09.207
31Rennie ScaysbrookBMW S1000RR K46 Wilson Craig Racing7.03457.16.241
32Erno KostamoBMW S1000RR K67 38 Motorsport Syntainics0.36257.16.604
33Xavier DenisYamaha YZF-R1 B3L performanX Racing Team5.37957.21.983
34Baz FurberBMW S1000RR K46 DC Auto Repairs Newtown ltd01:01.558.23.481
35Mike BrowneBMW M1000RR K66 Burrows Engineering / RK racing DNF
36Davey ToddHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles DNF
37Amalric BlancBMW S1000RR K67 Team B&M / Team Gazzz 58 DNF
38Julian TrummerHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 WH Racing with Dynobike DNF
39James HindSuzuki GSX-R1000R L7 North Lincs Components DNF
37David JohnsonHonda CBR1000RR SP SC82 C&LFairburnProperties/JacksonRacing DNF
38Paul Potchy WilliamsSuzuki GSXR1000R L9 Potchy's MOT Station DNS
39Timothee MonotKawasaki ZX-10R ZXT00R méca prestige by TMR DNS
40Stephen ParsonsKawasaki ZX-10R ZXT00S The People’s Bike DNS
41Richard WilsonHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82 KH Hire DNS
42Chris SarboraBMW S1000RR K67 MotoHub UK DNS
 
  
  

Rookie for the 2023 meet, Ryan Cringle managed a top 20 finish.

Davey Todd, fourth in race one, almost didn’t make it to the start with his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda through illness, his teammate Cummins had the same issue earlier in the week. Given a anti-sickness injection in the medical centre, he was cleared to go, but later retired.