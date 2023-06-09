2023 Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 2: Full Results

Peter Hickman doubled up his Superstock class wins in style, dismantling the outright record for any class around the mountain circuit at the Isle of Man TT.

It is the fastest road racers eleventh win in total, and third successive superstock victory. Aboard his number ten bike he knocked a massive seventeen seconds off the old race record for the Superstock bikes, breaking four sector records in the process.

Michael Dunlop was no slouch himself, leading on the road after starting sixth, finishing briefly with a new class record before that was smashed by the BSB regular.

Third one again went to Dean Harrison.

Out of his hospital sickbed, Conor Cummins bounced back for fourth. Josh Brookes equalled his best ever finish after overtaking Jamie Coward.

The race had a delayed start for a cherry picker to be on track and attend to loose branches from a tree on the mountain course.

Dunlop has another chance to equal his uncle Joey’s record in the second Supertwin race later today.

2023 ISLE OF MAN TT : SUPERSTOCK (Race 2) POS RIDER BIKE/TEAM DIFFERENCE RACE TIME 1 Peter Hickman BMW M1000RR K66 Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW 50.48.300 2 Michael Dunlop Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82 MD Racing 17.184s 51.05.485 3 Dean Harrison Kawasaki ZX-10RR ZXT02N DAO Racing Kawasaki 40.836 51.46.321 4 Conor Cummins Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles 18.3 53.04.621 5 Joshua Brookes BMW M1000RR K66 Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW 23.741 52.28.363 6 Jamie Coward Honda CBR1000RR SP SC77 KTS Racing powered by Steadplan 45:36.0 52.28.804 7 James Hillier Yamaha YZF-R1M B4S OMG Racing 17.076 52.45.931 8 John McGuinness Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Honda Racing UK 1.094 52.47.025 9 Dominic Herbertson BMW S1000RR K46 EFL Engineering Fabrication Ltd 31.482 53.18.507 10 Michael Rutter BMW M1000RR K66 Bathams Ales 0.0.281 53.18.789 11 Shaun Anderson Suzuki GSX-R1000R L9 Team Classic Suzuki 5.962 53.24.751 12 Phillip Crowe BMW M1000RR K66 Agriwash Farm Hygine 11.667 53.36.419 13 Craig Neve Honda CBR1000RR SP SC77 Bathams Racing 13.041 53.49.460 14 Rob Hodson Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 SMT Racing 3.521 53.52.981 15 Brian McCormack BMW M1000RR K66 Roadhouse Macau by FHO 10.535 54.03.517 16 Paul Jordan Yamaha YZF-R1M 2KS PreZ Racing by Prosper² 11.840 54.15.357 17 Samuel West BMW S1000RR K67 Street Diner Racing 7.743 54.23.100 18 Stephen Smith Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 DP Coldplaning / TC- Racing 16.830 52.39.931 19 Ryan Cringle Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82 AGR Motorsports 15.312 54.55.243 20 Allann Venter BMW S1000RR K67 Lekka Racing/Sandton BMW/Tag-43 18.807 55.14.050 21 Michael Evans Suzuki GSX-R1000R L7 Michael Evans Racing 20.778 55.34.828 22 David Datzer BMW M1000RR K66 MTP-Racing by Tommy Wagner 1.689 55.36.518 23 Mark Parrett BMW S1000RR K67 C and C ltd 27.230 56.03.748 24 Mark Goodings Kawasaki ZX-10R ZXT00S LMT Motorsport 1.792 56.05.541 25 Forest Dunn Suzuki GSXR1000 no sponsor 1.343 56.06.885 26 Stefano Bonetti Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82 Speed motor 0.393 56.07.278 27 Rhys Hardisty Yamaha YZF-R1 B3L Lee Williams Contractors 2.251 56.09.530 28 Michael Russell BMW S1000RR K46 Pipewerx Exhausts 19.838 56.29.368 29 James Chawke Suzuki GSX-R1000R L7 Chawkie Racing Supporters Club 36.090 57.05.459 30 Anthony Redmond BMW S1000RR K46 Reds Garage IOM 3.747 57.09.207 31 Rennie Scaysbrook BMW S1000RR K46 Wilson Craig Racing 7.034 57.16.241 32 Erno Kostamo BMW S1000RR K67 38 Motorsport Syntainics 0.362 57.16.604 33 Xavier Denis Yamaha YZF-R1 B3L performanX Racing Team 5.379 57.21.983 34 Baz Furber BMW S1000RR K46 DC Auto Repairs Newtown ltd 01:01.5 58.23.481 35 Mike Browne BMW M1000RR K66 Burrows Engineering / RK racing DNF 36 Davey Todd Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles DNF 37 Amalric Blanc BMW S1000RR K67 Team B&M / Team Gazzz 58 DNF 38 Julian Trummer Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP SC82 WH Racing with Dynobike DNF 39 James Hind Suzuki GSX-R1000R L7 North Lincs Components DNF 37 David Johnson Honda CBR1000RR SP SC82 C&LFairburnProperties/JacksonRacing DNF 38 Paul Potchy Williams Suzuki GSXR1000R L9 Potchy's MOT Station DNS 39 Timothee Monot Kawasaki ZX-10R ZXT00R méca prestige by TMR DNS 40 Stephen Parsons Kawasaki ZX-10R ZXT00S The People's Bike DNS 41 Richard Wilson Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82 KH Hire DNS 42 Chris Sarbora BMW S1000RR K67 MotoHub UK DNS

Rookie for the 2023 meet, Ryan Cringle managed a top 20 finish.

Davey Todd, fourth in race one, almost didn’t make it to the start with his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda through illness, his teammate Cummins had the same issue earlier in the week. Given a anti-sickness injection in the medical centre, he was cleared to go, but later retired.