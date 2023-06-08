Michael Dunlop’s reaction to smashing the 130mph record at the Isle of Man TT

Dunlop romped to his 25th career race win at the TT on Wednesday, leaving him just one victory behind the all-time record total that belongs to his uncle Joey Dunlop.

In doing so he smashed the 130mph barrier - registering a new Supersport lap record of 130.403mph.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

"I had a wee bit of a gap, built a comfortable lead,” he said.

“But knew the Triumph had a bit more power, more 'cc's.

"I knew I had to ride the Yamaha to its full potential but the wee bike was great. I can't thank my team enough.

"When the gap came down to eight seconds I knew I had to push on and upped the game.

"To do the 130mph lap is pretty cool. I knew I could do it - I'm always trying to push the boundaries."

John McGuinness became the first rider to hit 130mph at the Isle of Man TT in 2007 - he did it on a 1000cc bike.

Dunlop going as fast with 400cc less is a remarkable moment in TT history and another stunning personal accolade.

He has won four times at this year’s event already, and has three more races to equal the all-time record of 26 wins.

Peter Hickman also broke the lap record on Wednesday as he chased down Dunlop.

Hickman posted 130.2mph which was swiftly beaten by Dunlop’s speed, as he finished as runner-up.