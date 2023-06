2023 Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 2: Full Results

The Superstock race concluded the fourth day of racing at the TT.

Michael Dunlop finished first, setting a new speed record, lap record and race record to move onto 25 wins, now just one short of his uncle Joey’s record

Second went to Peter Hickman who gave chase from tenth, with Dean Harrison a third. All the podium finishers were quick enough to be under the old lap record, with Hickman also going over 130mph on his final lap.