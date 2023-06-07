Michael Dunlop wins 25th Isle of Man TT race to edge nearer all-time record
Michael Dunlop won Wednesday's Supersport race at the 2023 Isle of Man TT to edge within one more victory of the all-time record.
His legendary uncle Joey Dunlop's tally of 26 wins is the most ever but, after his latest victory, Michael has 25.
This was his fourth race victory of the 2023 TT, and he has three further opportunities to claim the outright record.
Peter Hickman was runner-up on Wednesday, Dean Harrison was third.
All three riders went faster than the lap record that Dunlop had set last year. But Dunlop was fastest, the first rider ever to hit 130.4mph at the TT on a Supersport bike.
Dunlop led from start to finish, as he did in Saturday's first Supersport race, and finished 9.6s clear of Hickman.
