Michael Dunlop reacts to stunning Supersport win at Isle of Man TT

His 22nd overall win at the TT means that only John McGuinness (23) and his uncle Joey Dunlop (26) have won more.

With seven more opportunities to reduce the gap in the coming week, Dunlop could emerge from this year’s event as a record-breaker.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

"That was a good race,” he said after winning inthe Supersport class.

“The bike never missed a beat and the boys have been working hard all week to make that happen.

"I felt good and the bike felt good, I was able to back off in the last two laps, take it steady.

"I paced myself, hit a bit of traffic early on, but managed to calm myself down.

"When you are winning round here, it is pretty special, especially on your own bikes. I'll just keep riding my bike and whatever happens, happens."

On his MD Racing Yamaha, Dunlop cruised to victory by 12.s ahead of Peter Hickman.

Dean Harrison was narrowly edged out for P2, and was made to settle for third.

But for Dunlop this could just be the start.

He smashed an unofficial lap record earlier this week in qualifying, which was an ominous sign of the form that he is bringing into the TT race week.