2023 Isle of Man TT Supertwin Race 2: Full Results
Results for Friday’s 2023 Isle of Man TT Supertwin race, which saw Peter Hickman take his second win of the day, with Michael Dunlop among the big name retirements
Peter Hickman took a surprise win in the Isle of Man Supertwin race as rider after rider retired from the leaders on track, including favourite Michael Dunlop, who had won the first race in the class.
The number ten picked up his second win of the day and third of the meet ( and twelfth in total) after Mike Browne had retired from the race, having inherited the lead himself after Michael Dunlop was sensationally forced to pull out of the race.
Second went to French rider rostrum débutante Pierre Yves Bian, who counts Hickman as his manager, but was almost 48 seconds slower, with the Burton based rider finishing first on track after making up nine places.
His BSB teammate, Josh Brookes, a late stand in to fill in for Gary Johnson, claimed his first podium and almost caught Bian on track for third place.
None of the first Supertwin race podium finishers made it back to the rostrum, with not only Dunlop and Browne out - his bike cut out in scary fashion after his clutch failed. Jamie Coward also suffered an early exit with the bikes asked to complete two races at the meet for the first time in the class.
It was a truly international affair at the front of the race with Stefano Bonetti oicking up fouth on his Paton. Rob Hodson completed the top five.
Elsewhere there was cheer for Michael Russell, who saw his hopes of finishing all the ten races at the TT come to an end on Wednesday with two DNF’s. This time he was back with a top ten finish.
The final rider to cross the line was a determined Vinny Brennan, who pushed his Bartcon Racing Kawasaki on foot all the way to the chequered flag, cheered all the way by the trackside fans.
The Supertwin race closed the day 5 action. It got off to a sombre but celebratory start with Angel Torras Martinez on flag duty to commemorate his late brother, Raul Torras Martinez.