2023 Isle of Man TT Supertwin Race 2: Full Results

9 Jun 2023
Results for Friday’s 2023 Isle of Man TT Supertwin race, which saw Peter Hickman take his second win of the day, with Michael Dunlop among the big name retirements

 

Peter Hickman took a surprise win in the Isle of Man Supertwin race as rider after rider retired from the leaders on track, including favourite Michael Dunlop, who had won the first race in the class.

The number ten picked up his second win of the day and third of the meet ( and twelfth in total) after Mike Browne had retired from the race, having inherited the lead himself after Michael Dunlop was sensationally forced to pull out of the race.


Second went to French rider rostrum débutante Pierre Yves Bian, who counts Hickman as his manager, but was almost 48 seconds slower, with the Burton based rider finishing first on track after making up nine places.

His BSB teammate, Josh Brookes, a late stand in to fill in for Gary Johnson, claimed his first podium and almost caught Bian on track for third place.

2023 ISLE OF MAN TT : SUPERTWIN (Race 2)
POSRIDERBIKE/TEAMDIFFERENCERACE TIME
1Peter HickmanYamaha R7 PHR Performance 56.55.113
2Pierre Yves BianPaton S1-R VAS Engine/Laser Scanning47.78457.42.897
3Joshua BrookesKawasaki ER-6f Dafabet Racing2.00157.44.899
4Stefano BonettiPaton - T-Bike S1-R Team ILR, Frog Vehicle Developments27.39858.12.298
5Rob HodsonKawasaki Z650 SMT/KH Commercial7.57658.19.874
6Baz FurberYamaha MT-07 DC Auto Repairs Newtown Ltd16:48.058.55.719
7Michael EvansAprilia RS 660 Rea Racing Dyno Centre/M.E Racing16.93259.12.651
8Francesco CuringaPaton S1-R Team ILR/Frog Vehicle Developments7.6759.20.322
9Michal DokoupilAprilia RS 660 Rocknet15.38459.35.707
10Michael RussellAprilia RS 660 Fraser Evans Tyre Recycling251.00.01.194
11Martin MorrisAprilia RS 660 Obsession Engineering,Brewer Racing32.0191.00.33.213
12Jonathan GoetschyAprilia RS 660 Goetschy Racing4.1231.00.37.336
13Paul CassidyKawasaki Z650 Island Fuels Ltd.7.2611.00.44.598
14Paul Potchy WilliamsKawasaki Z650 Golden Site Solutions Ltd0.071.00.44.668
15Gareth ArnoldAprilia RS 660 No sponsor1.2861.00.45.955
16Miroslav SlobodaKawasaki ER-6f Laki RT5350.9631.01.36.918
17Tom WeedenKawasaki ER-6f Club77 / Plum Properties28.6081.02.05.526
18Pete MurrayKawasaki T-Bike Ninja 650 Arizona Speed Engineering8.8771.02.14.403
19David BrookAprilia RS 660 Brook Motorsport9.7251.02.24.129
20Masayuki YamanakaKawasaki ER-6f Team ILR/Frog Vehicle Developments9.6361.02.33.765
21Andy HornbyPaton S1-R Black Eagle Racing/Legacy Moto/Hel01.38.9751.04.12.740
22Jack PetrieKawasaki ER-6f AM Tiling01.15.8121.05.28.533
23Vinny BrennanKawasaki Z650 Bartcon Racing07.32.0781.13.00.632
24Mike BrownePaton S1-R Burrows Engineering / RK racing DNF
25Dominic HerbertsonKawasaki Z650 John M Paterson Ltd/CC Engineering DNF
26Xavier DenisKawasaki Z650 performanX Racing Team DNF
27Chris MooreKawasaki Z650 Silverstar Services / iHeat Racing DNF
28Jamie CringleKawasaki ER-6f AGR Motorsports DNF
29Michael RutterYamaha R7 Bathams Ales DNF
30Kevin BarsbyKawasaki ER-6f Cowton Racing / Sally Nunn DNF
31David Madsen-MygdalKawasaki Z650 RJP Racing/Team Gimbert Racing DNF
32Paul JordanKawasaki ER-6f PreZ Racing by Prosper² DNF
33Michael DunlopPaton S1-R MD Racing DNF
34Jamie CowardKawasaki z-650 KTS Racing powered by Steadplan DNF
35Julian TrummerYamaha R7 Heat tech Racing DNS
36Craig SzczypekSuzuki SV650 Oxman Carpentry Pure Beauty By Tate 1 DNS
37Brian McCormackAprilia RS 660 Globalrobots DNS
38James ChawkeKawasaki Z650 Carl Robert's / Emmjess Racing DNS
 
  

 

None of the first Supertwin race podium finishers made it back to the rostrum, with not only Dunlop and Browne out - his bike cut out in scary fashion after his clutch failed. Jamie Coward also suffered an early exit with the bikes asked to complete two races at the meet for the first time in the class.

It was a truly international affair at the front of the race with Stefano Bonetti oicking up fouth on his Paton. Rob Hodson completed the top five.

Elsewhere there was cheer for Michael Russell, who saw his hopes of finishing all the ten races at the TT come to an end on Wednesday with two DNF’s. This time he was back with a top ten finish.

The final rider to cross the line was a determined Vinny Brennan, who pushed his Bartcon Racing Kawasaki on foot all the way to the chequered flag, cheered all the way by the trackside fans.

The Supertwin race closed the day 5 action. It got off to a sombre but celebratory start with Angel Torras Martinez on flag duty to commemorate his late brother, Raul Torras Martinez.