2023 Isle of Man TT Supertwin Race 2: Full Results

Peter Hickman took a surprise win in the Isle of Man Supertwin race as rider after rider retired from the leaders on track, including favourite Michael Dunlop, who had won the first race in the class.

The number ten picked up his second win of the day and third of the meet ( and twelfth in total) after Mike Browne had retired from the race, having inherited the lead himself after Michael Dunlop was sensationally forced to pull out of the race.



Second went to French rider rostrum débutante Pierre Yves Bian, who counts Hickman as his manager, but was almost 48 seconds slower, with the Burton based rider finishing first on track after making up nine places.

His BSB teammate, Josh Brookes, a late stand in to fill in for Gary Johnson, claimed his first podium and almost caught Bian on track for third place.

2023 ISLE OF MAN TT : SUPERTWIN (Race 2) POS RIDER BIKE/TEAM DIFFERENCE RACE TIME 1 Peter Hickman Yamaha R7 PHR Performance 56.55.113 2 Pierre Yves Bian Paton S1-R VAS Engine/Laser Scanning 47.784 57.42.897 3 Joshua Brookes Kawasaki ER-6f Dafabet Racing 2.001 57.44.899 4 Stefano Bonetti Paton - T-Bike S1-R Team ILR, Frog Vehicle Developments 27.398 58.12.298 5 Rob Hodson Kawasaki Z650 SMT/KH Commercial 7.576 58.19.874 6 Baz Furber Yamaha MT-07 DC Auto Repairs Newtown Ltd 16:48.0 58.55.719 7 Michael Evans Aprilia RS 660 Rea Racing Dyno Centre/M.E Racing 16.932 59.12.651 8 Francesco Curinga Paton S1-R Team ILR/Frog Vehicle Developments 7.67 59.20.322 9 Michal Dokoupil Aprilia RS 660 Rocknet 15.384 59.35.707 10 Michael Russell Aprilia RS 660 Fraser Evans Tyre Recycling 25 1.00.01.194 11 Martin Morris Aprilia RS 660 Obsession Engineering,Brewer Racing 32.019 1.00.33.213 12 Jonathan Goetschy Aprilia RS 660 Goetschy Racing 4.123 1.00.37.336 13 Paul Cassidy Kawasaki Z650 Island Fuels Ltd. 7.261 1.00.44.598 14 Paul Potchy Williams Kawasaki Z650 Golden Site Solutions Ltd 0.07 1.00.44.668 15 Gareth Arnold Aprilia RS 660 No sponsor 1.286 1.00.45.955 16 Miroslav Sloboda Kawasaki ER-6f Laki RT53 50.963 1.01.36.918 17 Tom Weeden Kawasaki ER-6f Club77 / Plum Properties 28.608 1.02.05.526 18 Pete Murray Kawasaki T-Bike Ninja 650 Arizona Speed Engineering 8.877 1.02.14.403 19 David Brook Aprilia RS 660 Brook Motorsport 9.725 1.02.24.129 20 Masayuki Yamanaka Kawasaki ER-6f Team ILR/Frog Vehicle Developments 9.636 1.02.33.765 21 Andy Hornby Paton S1-R Black Eagle Racing/Legacy Moto/Hel 01.38.975 1.04.12.740 22 Jack Petrie Kawasaki ER-6f AM Tiling 01.15.812 1.05.28.533 23 Vinny Brennan Kawasaki Z650 Bartcon Racing 07.32.078 1.13.00.632 24 Mike Browne Paton S1-R Burrows Engineering / RK racing DNF 25 Dominic Herbertson Kawasaki Z650 John M Paterson Ltd/CC Engineering DNF 26 Xavier Denis Kawasaki Z650 performanX Racing Team DNF 27 Chris Moore Kawasaki Z650 Silverstar Services / iHeat Racing DNF 28 Jamie Cringle Kawasaki ER-6f AGR Motorsports DNF 29 Michael Rutter Yamaha R7 Bathams Ales DNF 30 Kevin Barsby Kawasaki ER-6f Cowton Racing / Sally Nunn DNF 31 David Madsen-Mygdal Kawasaki Z650 RJP Racing/Team Gimbert Racing DNF 32 Paul Jordan Kawasaki ER-6f PreZ Racing by Prosper² DNF 33 Michael Dunlop Paton S1-R MD Racing DNF 34 Jamie Coward Kawasaki z-650 KTS Racing powered by Steadplan DNF 35 Julian Trummer Yamaha R7 Heat tech Racing DNS 36 Craig Szczypek Suzuki SV650 Oxman Carpentry Pure Beauty By Tate 1 DNS 37 Brian McCormack Aprilia RS 660 Globalrobots DNS 38 James Chawke Kawasaki Z650 Carl Robert's / Emmjess Racing DNS

None of the first Supertwin race podium finishers made it back to the rostrum, with not only Dunlop and Browne out - his bike cut out in scary fashion after his clutch failed. Jamie Coward also suffered an early exit with the bikes asked to complete two races at the meet for the first time in the class.

It was a truly international affair at the front of the race with Stefano Bonetti oicking up fouth on his Paton. Rob Hodson completed the top five.

Elsewhere there was cheer for Michael Russell, who saw his hopes of finishing all the ten races at the TT come to an end on Wednesday with two DNF’s. This time he was back with a top ten finish.

The final rider to cross the line was a determined Vinny Brennan, who pushed his Bartcon Racing Kawasaki on foot all the way to the chequered flag, cheered all the way by the trackside fans.

The Supertwin race closed the day 5 action. It got off to a sombre but celebratory start with Angel Torras Martinez on flag duty to commemorate his late brother, Raul Torras Martinez.