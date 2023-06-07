Dunlop makes it yet another Isle of Man TT win ahead of Hickman and Harrison.
As it happened - 2023 Isle of Man TT, Supersport Race 2 won by Michael Dunlop
After winning the opening Supersport race of the week, along with Race 1 in the Superbike and Supertwin classes, Michael Dunlop is aiming to clinch win number 25 at the Isle of Man TT.
Peter Hickman is the only other winner so far after winning Race 1 in the Superstock class.
Dunlop has set a new lap record and the first-ever 130mph lap on a Supersport bike.
Dunlop looks to have this under control as he extends his lead back over nine seconds. Dunlop is also six seconds under the lap record.
Dunlop's lead had dipped under eight seconds but he's just gone quicker than Hickman through the latest sector.
Scrap that, it's only 8.9 seconds now as Hickman is charging.
Dunlop's lead is down to ten seconds - Hickman is finding good pace towards the end of lap three.
Harrison is not enjoying the race at all as he's 25 seconds down on Dunlop in third.
Hickman has reduced Dunlop's lead to under 12 seconds but it's not coming down enough to suggest a fight for the win is coming.
Harrison is the first to head down pit lane with Dunlop not far behind.
Hickman is now second after overhauling Harrison on lap 2.
Dunlop now leads by nearly nine seconds, while Jamie Coward has passed Davey Todd for fourth.
Lap 1 is over for the major players and Dunlop leads by nearly seven seconds from Harrison.
Dunlop is carving his way through the riders ahead of him as he leads by five seconds already.
Dunlop has extended his lead to over two seconds as Hickman closes in on second.
Through the first check point and it's Dunlop who leads but only by a tenth ahead of Dean Harrison.
The second and final Supersport race of the 2023 Isle of Man TT is underway.
We're just over five minutes away from Race 2 getting underway.
Michael Dunlop has already won three races at the 2023 Isle of Man TT, and after his dominant performance in the first Supersport race, he's the clear favourite to claim win number 25 around the legendary road course.
Good afternoon and welcome to Race day four at the 2023 Isle of Man TT.