Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 4 and 5 - as it happened
Recap Friday's Qualifying 4 and 5 sessions for the 2024 Isle of Man TT
Quickest to the Ramsey Hairpin on a Supertwin.
Hickman currently fastest on a Superbike and a Stocker.
Davey Todd quickest to Bungalow on a Supersport.
Mike Browne quickest through Ramsey on a Sport machine.
Peter Hickman was fastest on a Superstock (134.638).
Dean Harrison fastest on a Superbike (132.596).
Hickman going out on a Superbike soon.
Elsewhere, Supersport and Supertwins going out now.
Hickman leads Todd and Dunlop on the Stocker machines.
Harrison fastest on a Superbike.
David Johnson leads Michael Evans to Grandstand.
John McGuinness posts 134.849 on a Superbike to Cronk ny Mona, ahead of Dom Herbertson.
Joey Thompson clocks 123.812 into Grandstand
Harrison leads Dunlop and Brookes to Grandstand.
Dean Harrison fastest to Ramsey.
Hickman leading Todd to Ballaugh.
Peter Hickman fastest through the first sector on a Stocker.
Superbikes and Superstocks first.
The Sidecar Qualifying 4, earlier today, featured several duos bedding in their new engines before the races begin. Will we see similar tonight?
The traffic has ended, everybody on the island is home from work, and the roads are closed.
The TT resumes at 6.30pm.
Here are the results: 2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 4 & 5 (Friday): Results
Roads close again at 6pm for Qualifying 5.
Peter Hickman the fastest rider on a Supertwin in Qualifying 4.
124.876 for Hickman on the Supersport, beating Neve's time.
Craig Neve 123.084 on a Supersport.
Hickman trying to beat Herbertson's time on a Supertwin.
Herbertson quickest to Glen Helen.
Michael Dunlop going out on his Supersport.
Coward was quickest, then Todd, then Hickman.
Supertwin bikes heading out.
Davey Todd and Jamie Coward exchanging fastest times heading to Cronk ny Mona.