Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 4 and 5 - as it happened

Recap Friday's Qualifying 4 and 5 sessions for the 2024 Isle of Man TT

2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 4 & 5 (Friday): Results

31 May 2024
20:47
Results from Friday

19:54
Michael Dunlop

Quickest to the Ramsey Hairpin on a Supertwin.

19:53
Hickman impressing

Hickman currently fastest on a Superbike and a Stocker.

 

19:35

Davey Todd quickest to Bungalow on a Supersport.

19:35
Supersport

Mike Browne quickest through Ramsey on a Sport machine.

19:21
Hickman and Harrison in charge

Peter Hickman was fastest on a Superstock (134.638).

Dean Harrison fastest on a Superbike (132.596).

Hickman going out on a Superbike soon.

Elsewhere, Supersport and Supertwins going out now.

19:11
Fastest?

Hickman leads Todd and Dunlop on the Stocker machines.

Harrison fastest on a Superbike.

19:09

David Johnson leads Michael Evans to Grandstand.

19:06
Wow, McGuinness!

John McGuinness posts 134.849 on a Superbike to Cronk ny Mona, ahead of Dom Herbertson.

18:58
Superstock

Joey Thompson clocks 123.812 into Grandstand

18:49
Superbike

Harrison leads Dunlop and Brookes to Grandstand.

18:41
Superbike

Dean Harrison fastest to Ramsey.

18:40
Hickman quickest so far

Hickman leading Todd to Ballaugh.

18:36
Superstock

Peter Hickman fastest through the first sector on a Stocker.

18:32
We're off

Superbikes and Superstocks first.

18:24
More engine tweaks?

The Sidecar Qualifying 4, earlier today, featured several duos bedding in their new engines before the races begin. Will we see similar tonight?

18:03
Roads are closed

The traffic has ended, everybody on the island is home from work, and the roads are closed.

The TT resumes at 6.30pm.

16:12
Qualifying 4 complete

Here are the results: 2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 4 & 5 (Friday): Results

Roads close again at 6pm for Qualifying 5.

15:55
Supertwin

Peter Hickman the fastest rider on a Supertwin in Qualifying 4.

15:53
Hickman goes quicker

124.876 for Hickman on the Supersport, beating Neve's time.

15:47
Big laps recorded

Craig Neve 123.084 on a Supersport.

Hickman trying to beat Herbertson's time on a Supertwin.

15:35
Supertwin

Herbertson quickest to Glen Helen.

15:35
Dunlop heading out

Michael Dunlop going out on his Supersport.

15:27
Supersport

Coward was quickest, then Todd, then Hickman.

Supertwin bikes heading out.

15:23
Todd and Coward duking it out

Davey Todd and Jamie Coward exchanging fastest times heading to Cronk ny Mona.