Carl Cox “honoured” by new role for 2026 Isle of Man TT

Carl Cox will not only return to the Isle of Man TT to support his Carl Cox Motorsport riders in 2026 but appear in a new role as Ambassador of Mannin Cancers Support Group, the Official Charity Partner of the TT Races.

That includes a special guest appearance at the Mannin Bikes TT Legends auction on May 29, part of the charity’s Wheelie Good Cause fundraising campaign, with all proceeds going towards those impacted by cancer across the Island.

“I am honoured and very proud to have been asked to be an ambassador,” said Cox. “It’s a cause very close to my heart, and having lost family and friends over the years to cancer, I am looking forward to supporting the wonderful volunteers at Mannin Cancers in raising much-needed funds to support the battle against cancer in the Isle of Man."

Carl Cox (Isle of Man TT)

The TT Legends series gives fans the chance to own one of fifteen full-size, meticulously crafted model bikes.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Each one-off model celebrates an iconic moment in TT history, featuring legendary riders and machines ranging from Mike Hailwood’s Ducati NCR900SS to Michael Dunlop’s record-breaking 29th TT win on the MD Racing Yamaha R6.

As a continued supporter of Dunlop, that machine also features the Carl Cox Motorsport logo, now a familiar and recognisable sight across the TT paddock.

TT Legends series for charity auction at 2026 Isle of Man TT.

Julie Stokes, Chair of Mannin Cancers, said: “We’re so excited that Carl has agreed to become the ambassador for our Mannin Bikes fundraiser.

“He is such a wonderful supporter of the TT and popped down to the display of our Legends bikes at TT 2025 to check out the fabulous model of Michael Dunlop’s bike, which features his team’s branding.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"We’ll soon be announcing details of the auction event, which is taking place on the evening of Friday, May 29th 2026.

“Everyone will be welcome and plenty of tickets will be available so ahead of the booking platform going live, do please register your interest in buying tickets at mannincancers.com/tt-legends-auction."

Alongside his motorsport commitments, Cox is one of the most influential figures in global electronic music, with a career spanning more than three decades.