BSB star makes U-turn on North West 200 retirement decision

British Superbike star Glenn Irwin has made a U-turn on his decision to retire from road racing and will make his comeback this year at the North West 200.

The Ulsterman expanded his BSB commitments to take on the North West 200 in 2015, as well as making his Isle of Man TT debut in 2022.

Irwin elected not to return to the TT, and called time on all road racing exploits in 2024 in order to prioritise his family.

An 11-time winner at the North West 200, he has announced his decision to return to the event in 2026 with the Nitrous Competitions Racing Ducati squad he rides for in BSB.

In an interview on the Nolan Show, Irwin revealed his decision, while also explaining that returning to the North West 200 could help him to BSB title success following a serious hip injury last year.

“I had a really difficult season in the British Superbikes, it started so well, but we ended up with what looked like a year-ending [hip] injury in June, and it changed things for me,” Irwin said.

“Yes, we came back a lot earlier, but I sustained bad fractures to my pelvis and underwent surgery, and from the back of that, I lost my ride with my previous ride.

“I was approached by Nitrous Competitions Ducati, as they are now, with a proposal to have a bike and package to win the Superbike championship and go back and win the North West 200 again.

“After being in the low of the low where I was last year and moments in hospital when you realise, I went from a great sporting career to unable to do anything in that moment.

“If I have to go win the NW200 again to give me the best chance to win British Superbikes that is a credit to the event and something I am more than willing to do.

“Laura [his fiancee] understands, as we have a dream as a family to win the British Superbikes and my dream has altered slightly to win 14 North Wests.”

Irwin’s injury woes last year in BSB ultimately led to him parting ways with the Paul Bird Motorsport squad.

The team, at the time, cited Irwin’s decision to accelerate his return from injury as the key factor in the decision.

The 2026 North West 200 will take place from 6-9 May.